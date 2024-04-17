Best New Fantasy Books for Your Book Club

Though my tastes have changed over the years, one thing that has always been true (at least, since I started reading) is that I love fantasy. I used to be more of a dragons and chosen hero type girlie — I mean, who wasn’t once? — but these days, I favor the softly weird, the speculative, and lore-based fantasy.

Even if your book club doesn’t normally discuss fantasy books, I think you should start. The ones I rounded up here have various levels of the fantastical. Some are more fabulist, with subtle escapes from the mundane, while others are full-on time travel romances. Whatever “level” of fantasy you decide on, these books will help to take you and your book club out of the usual and to a place where life can be reconsidered in novel ways.