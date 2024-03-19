The Best New Book Releases Out March 19, 2024

First up, I’ve got a pick-me-up for the Golden Girl fans (you’re welcome).

Now for book things: last week, The Atlantic released its list of the Great American Novels, and I thought it was pretty dope. It’s split into decades — starting in the 1920s and continuing on to the 2020s — and has a good amount of diversity. It doesn’t feel like the usual round-up of its kind.

The 59th Nebula Award finalists were also announced. Of course, I haven’t read all of them — or even a majority of them — but there are a few I’m excited to see named (Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo, The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang, and To Shape a Dragon’s Breath by Moniquill Blackgoose), and a few I’ve been put onto (Shigidi and the Brass Head of Obalufon by Wole Talabi and The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera).