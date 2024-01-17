Best Mysteries & Thrillers of 2023

Anne Mai Yee Jansen is a literature and ethnic studies professor and a lifelong story addict. She exists on a steady diet of books and hot chocolate, with a heaping side of travel whenever possible. Originally hailing from the sun and sandstone of southern California, she currently resides with her partner, offspring, and feline companion in the sleepy mountains of western North Carolina.

While 2024 is off to a strong start with new mysteries and thrillers, 2023 was a banner year. Whether you’re talking about a fresh take on an old classic, the latest addition to an ongoing series, a new book by a familiar author, or something else entirely, it’s undeniable that last year saw some impressive titles hit the shelves.

It might just be me (although I doubt it), but winter always feels like the best time of the year for picking up a good mystery novel. Maybe it’s something about the long hours of darkness that offers the perfect backdrop for a good thriller. Maybe it’s the cold weather that makes me want to snuggle up with a soft blanket and a steaming mug of tea (as if there’s ever a time when I don’t want a cup of tea). Or maybe it’s just that February is a short month full of short days that leave me craving the quiet company of a good book. Whatever the reason, the fact remains that winter’s a great season for a thrilling mystery or a mysterious thriller.