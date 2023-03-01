This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For voracious romance readers, there’s nothing better than the best Kindle Unlimited romance books 2023 has to offer. The value is unmatched, and the risk is quite minimal. Not enjoying a book? Toss it back and find a new one. No hard feelings. KU is also where you can find some of the most progressive and diverse romance titles, considering marginalized writers don’t have traditional publishing’s gatekeepers holding them back.

If you want the best steamy romance novels, Kindle Unlimited certainly has you covered. Without having editors and publishers dictating the bounds of where writers can go, KU is where you can find the nonstop smut, frankly. And bless these authors for delivering what the people want. You might encounter some typos or grammatical errors, and to that I say: you can deal. (There are also literally always errors in traditionally published books if you look closely enough.)

This list is not delivering only the best spicy books on Kindle Unlimited, however. I read widely in romance, and I encourage you to do the same. There are so many kinds of love stories out there! So I’ve broken down what I think are the best romances out now into sub-genres. I’ll do my best to note tropes as well, since I know those matter to many readers. Also be sure to check the best Kindle Unlimited romance books we detailed in 2022 and 2021, because there’s no overlap with this list. Three times the romances! Kindle Unlimited is really not kidding about unlimited.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Historical Romance Books Something Fabulous by Alexis Hall In this queer historical romp, a duke proposes, the woman flees, and he goes after her with her brother. Naturally, the duke ends up falling for the brother. It’s got childhood best friends-to-lovers, and only one bed as well!

The Lady’s Champion by Marie Lipscomb How about a medieval romance with two plus size characters? A lady swaps places with a barmaid to get closer to the champions coming to town for the big tournament. And she meets a big ol’ cinnamon roll. Also only one bed!

Kissing Books Newsletter Sign up for Kissing Books to receive news, book recommendations, and more for residents of Romancelandia. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Butterfly Swords by Jeannie Lin Honestly, fix your life if you’re not reading Jeannie Lin. This novel kicks off her Tang Dynasty series with an action-packed road trip romance pairing a princess on the run from her wedding and a “barbarian” outsider enlisted to protect her.

Heart and Hand by Rebel Carter Are you into the idea of historical menage? How’s this for a premise: a woman answers an ad for a mail-order wife in the Wild West of Montana. Turns out she’s going to meet two inseparable former Union soldiers who want to add a third.

Honeytrap by Aster Glenn Gray Isn’t it amazing, the range of historical periods you can find among the best Kindle Unlimited romance books? This is a cold war romance, unfolding over decades, in which a soviet agent and and an FBI agent work together and fall in love. It’s a unique novel, a slow burn with so much pining, and definitely not your usual enemies-to-lovers story.

An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole This incredible and critically beloved series is entirely available on KU! Run, don’t walk. It’s a Civil War–set romance following a Black female spy with an eidetic (a.k.a. photographic) memory who meets another Union spy. The two team up to take the Confederacy down and fall in love in the process.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Contemporary Romance Books Just One Night by Chelsea M. Cameron I love romances that have their start in revenge. When a woman is dumped by her boyfriend, she sets out to seduce the woman he’s had his eye on for years. Naturally, a simple one night stand is not going to be enough.

Reel by Kennedy Ryan Kennedy Ryan’s romances are like ocean journeys. Expansive, with huge swells of emotion, and wondrous every single time. This one follows the romance between a director and an actor who both know better than to tangle business and pleasure, but they connect so deeply their feelings are undeniable.

Rapper’s Delight by Kenya Goree-Bell This second chance romance shines with talent. When an Oscar-winning screenplay brings a writer and a rap star back into each other’s orbit, they get another chance at love — if their shared grief doesn’t get the best of them first.

Heart of the Steal by Avon Gale and Roan Parrish Art crimes! A rich southern art thief steals a painting to catch the attention his crush, a starchy FBI agent who investigates art crimes. On paper this relationship should end in an arrest, but this is one of the softest enemies-to-lovers Kindle Unlimited has to offer.

In a Jam by Kate Canterbary You have to love a contemporary marriage of convenience story. An heir to a tulip farm marries the sexy farmer next door to secure her inheritance. He’s always loved her, he’s a single dad, it’s a slow burn, and I know you want to read this right now.

Beginner’s Luck by Kate Clayborn This whole series is SPECTACULAR! Please read it now. It kicks off with a scientist who went in with her friends on a lottery ticket and hit the jackpot. She wants to maintain her steady life with the addition of buying a fixer-upper to finally call home, but a corporate recruiter makes her question everything.

Come As You Are by Jess K. Hardy Yes to romances with older characters! In this wintry wonder, a tightly-wound woman trying to save her family’s ski slope business meets an ex-grunge rocker trying to find good jobs for the folks living in the sober home he runs. It’s an emotional and compassionate opposites attract romance.

Fall Into You by Georgina Kiersten In this sapphic small town romance with impeccable fall vibes, a woman flees the gossip mill after she bails on her groom at the altar and moves to a new town. When she finds her childhood friend there, the two women rekindle their relationship and transform it into something new and beautiful.

In This Moment by K. Lashaun Seriously, romances that revolve around art and artifacts are like catnip to me. Here, an art curator is trying to convince a millionaire to part with his collection. He stubbornly refuses, and in her efforts to win him over, he ends up tearing down the carefully built walls surrounding her heart.

Stripped by Zoey Castile How about Magic Mike XXL, but a romance? In this novel with a laundry meet cute (the dream, right?), a woman discovers she’s received her neighbor’s clean laundry delivery thanks to the appearance of the spangly thong he dances in. Such a fun and sexy romance ensues.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Romantic Suspense Books Whiteout by Adriana Anders Get your blood pumping with this tale of a cook and a scientist on the run in Antarctica from murderous mercenaries. If you seek a lot of realism in your romances, look elsewhere, but if you want a “just one tent” scenario, do enjoy. Deal with the Devil by Kit Rocha Mercenary librarians! This post-apocalyptic romp pairs a world-weary supersolider and a librarian trying to save knowledge in a crumbling society. This is for people who appreciate found family stories and love that can buoy people even in the direst of situations.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Gothic Romance Suspense Books Gaywyck by Vincent Virga For collectors of gothic paperbacks (like me!), no collection is complete without the first gay gothic. Luckily, if your copy is in rough shape, you can read the text on KU! In it, a man goes to a spooky estate to catalog the library of the brooding man of the house. And a properly bonkers gothic plot follows. The Cask by Danielle Allen This is a contemporary romance inspired by the gothic classic “The Cask of Amontillado” by Edgar Allan Poe. A woman plots revenge against the owner of the rival business across the street from hers, and even if you’re familiar with the source material, you will not know what’s coming!

The Best Kindle Unlimited Sports Romance Books Love in the Red Zone by Love Belvin This emotional sports romance that kicks off the Connecticut Kings series traces the blossoming relationship between a football player who needs to focus on his game and a struggling single mom who could really use a helping hand. Chemistry for days. The Changeup by Nicole Falls Here’s the romance for those lamenting the loss of the Pitch TV show. Also a great pick for those who enjoy romances between people with competitive streaks, the story follows a woman baseball pitcher and the sports blogger who issues her a challenge.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Paranormal and Shifter Romance Books Beast by Holley Trent This novella offers a fresh take on werewolves. A female shifter whose pack does not value her offers herself up as a mate to a faraway pack. Naturally, the shifter she’s paired with isn’t looking for a mate, but love is on the hunt for both of them. Inked by Rachel Rener A tattoo artist uses her hot boss’s ink, which turns out to be magical. And he’s an incubus. Now the two of them have to journey together into the fae realm to fix this whole mess. The rest is so fun, funny, and sexy to boot.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Monster Romance Books A Soul to Keep by Opal Reyne Among the best spicy romance books on Kindle Unlimited, you find plenty of monster romances. This one is a Beauty and the Beast retelling, with a woman who is considered unlucky to her village gets offered up to a Duskwalker as a sacrifice. It’s a slow burn and a great choice for those who enjoy, um, unusual anatomy.

Deceived by the Gargoyles by Lillian Lark What about polyamorous monster romances? This one features a woman looking to reject her birth family and their reputation who meets a gargoyle who already has two other mates. What follows in in equal parts sweet and smutty.

Sing Me to Sleep by R.M. Virtues I feel fairly confident this is the only romance between a woman and her sleep paralysis demon! While this is novella-length, the detailed world building and the careful exploration of healing from trauma make it a memorable read.

A Lady of Rooksgrave Manor by Kathryn Moon If you don’t want to choose only one kind of monster for your romances, here’s the pick for you. A woman takes a position at a house of ill repute, and then bangs monster after monster. Despite the…plethora of characters, they are all distinct and there is an emotional arc to the story.

The Best Kindle Unlimited Dark Romance Books Truly by Carmel Rhodes If you’re looking for something dark and enemies-to-lovers, Kindle Unlimited has plenty of options. This one features a woman and her ex’s brother, forced to spend time together on a road trip. If you like possessive and pushy guys in your romances, here you go. Hidden Witness by Posey Parks How about mafia romance? A mafia boss trying to start over meets a woman reeling from betrayal. If he falls in love with her, will he be able to protect her from his past? While this does have a cliffhanger ending, the next book is already available. Hold by Claire Kent There’s nothing quite like a prison planet romance to test the boundaries of what settings can be conducive to a HEA. After being sent away for a minor infraction, a woman finds her best chance for survival in a mysterious man who hasn’t entirely lost his humanity.

If you find the best Kindle Unlimited romance books 2023 has to offer tempting but don’t yet have the service, you can read up on how Kindle Unlimited works, as well as how it differs from Prime Reading. Then dive into the sea of unlimited romance!