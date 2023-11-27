Book Fetish

The Best Cyber Monday Deals for Book Lovers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you feel like you missed out on sales on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is here to get you right. In fact, many of the deals we gathered for Black Friday are still active, if you'd like to maximize your savings. Below you'll find all manner of deals for the bookishly-inclined, including everything from a massage chair to bookshelves, ereaders, headphones, boardgames, and more.

Tree Bookshelf
$39 Tree Bookshelf by Yoobure
Reading Pillow
$59 Reading Pillow by cooloo8
Sherpa Fleece King Size Blanket
$37 Sherpa Fleece King Size Blanket by Bedsure
Really Loud Librarians
$10 Really Loud Librarians by Exploding Kittens
QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones Bose
$200 QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones Bose by Bose
Kindle Paperwhite
$120 Kindle Paperwhite by Amazon
5-Tier Bookshelf
$100 5-Tier Bookshelf by YITAHOME
Kindle Oasis
$180 Kindle Oasis by Amazon
Dungeons and Dragons Dragonlance Deluxe Edition
$62 Dungeons and Dragons Dragonlance Deluxe Edition by Dungeons & Dragons
The Heroes of Olympus Hardcover Boxed Set of 5
$53 The Heroes of Olympus Hardcover Boxed Set of 5 by Rick Riordan
Coffee Gift Box Set 8 Assorted Organic Coffees
$34 Coffee Gift Box Set 8 Assorted Organic Coffees by SPLIT OAK COFFEE ROASTERS
Mug Warmer 
$30 Mug Warmer  by HOWAY
Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set (40 included)
$18.50 Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set (40 included) by Numi
Studio Buds
$90 Studio Buds by Beats
Magnifying Glass with Light and Stand
$41.50 Magnifying Glass with Light and Stand by JUOIFIP
Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$20 Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow by Dot&Dot
Book Lovers Giftset
$23 Book Lovers Giftset by Tuitessine
Premium Bathtub Tray Caddy
$24 Premium Bathtub Tray Caddy by Yirilan
Bookshelf Oven Mitt and Pot Holder with Silicone 
$10 Bookshelf Oven Mitt and Pot Holder with Silicone  by Mxocom
Massage PU Leather Recliner Sofa
$109 Massage PU Leather Recliner Sofa by SMUG
