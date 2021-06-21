Riot Recommendation: 15 of the Best Books About Wellness
I don’t need to tell you that it’s been a trying 15 months. The pandemic has affected everyone differently, but average mental health has seen a significant decline. We all found our own ways to cope. Maybe you took up meditation and healthy eating during this time and found new hobbies you never had time for before — or, and probably more likely, maybe you prioritized only the most essential things and weren’t able to take care of yourself the way you would like to.
Whether you’re fully vaccinated and beginning to reenter the world or whether that possibility is still far off for you, now is a good time to work on your wellbeing, mentally and physically. If you made New Year’s resolutions six months ago, perhaps they’re worth revisiting. And what better way to work on yourself than to pick up a book about wellness? We asked you: what do you think are the best books about wellness? Here are the books you recommended!
Every Body Yoga by Jessamyn Stanley
Light on Yoga by B. K. S. Iyengar
The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali by by Sri Swami Satchidananda
The Miracle of Mindfulness: An Introduction to the Practice of Meditation by Thich Nhat Hanh
Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindfulness Meditation in Everyday Life by Jon Kabat-Zinn
Inner Engineering by Sadhguru
The Art of Happiness by the Dalai Lama
First, We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety by Sarah Wilson
Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead by Brené Brown
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams by Matthew Walker
Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande
The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor
The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo
21 Rituals to Change Your Life by Theresa Cheung