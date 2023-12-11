Best Bookish Calendars for 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com.
View All posts by Julia Rittenberg
Hard to believe we’re almost halfway through the
Roaring Diseased Confusing Twenties, but we are. It’s about to be 2024, and maybe time feels like it’s passing too quickly, given the speed and volume of information we get every day. A calendar can be a grounding force: the physical reminder of our days passing. At the end of the year, you can look back on your calendar and see everything you managed to write down in it. If you’re looking for inspiration or a fresh start to each day, week, or month, you can peruse 2024 bookish calendars.
Refreshing a calendar to a new month is a great reminder that it’s an opportunity for a new start. Instead of putting so much pressure on January to be the beginning of every new hobby I want to try or change I want to make, I use a monthly calendar for a monthly goal. Whether that’s cooking more or writing every morning, I try to see each month as an opportunity to explore as opposed to putting pressure on the year to be transformative. And if I accomplish relatively little in the month, at least I’m still here, and the next month is an opportunity to try something new.
For book lovers, every month is a new story, and we can get inspired by the chosen imagery for the coming weeks. Find your best bookish calendar focused on reading, specific books, and more.
Bookish Art Calendars
Heirs Wall Calendar 2024
Kahran and Regis Bethencourt take stunning portraits of Black children in science fiction and fantasy scenes to show their belief in their power as future successful leaders. $16
Pusheen 2024 Wall Calendar
Pusheen provides some much-needed cuteness to every month of the year with artwork from Pusheen’s various books. $17
Empower 2024 Wall Calendar
Each month in this calendar includes a different portrait of a strong woman from Carol Muthiga-Oyekunle. $16
Meditation 2024 Wall Calendar
If you’re looking to enhance your meditation practice in the new year, this calendar can help with various meditative images and quotes. $16
Whichever calendar you get to adorn your walls, I hope it brings you some small measure of joy in 2024. I think we all need a dose of it.