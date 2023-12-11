for of the 2024 calendars arranged
Book Fetish

Best Bookish Calendars for 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Julia Rittenberg

Senior Contributor

Julia is a professional nerd who can be spotted in the wild lounging with books in the park in Brooklyn, NY. She has a BA in International Studies from the University of Chicago and an MA in Media Studies from Pratt Institute. She loves fandom, theater, cheese, and Edith Piaf. Find her at juliarittenberg.com.

View All posts by Julia Rittenberg

Hard to believe we’re almost halfway through the Roaring Diseased Confusing Twenties, but we are. It’s about to be 2024, and maybe time feels like it’s passing too quickly, given the speed and volume of information we get every day. A calendar can be a grounding force: the physical reminder of our days passing. At the end of the year, you can look back on your calendar and see everything you managed to write down in it. If you’re looking for inspiration or a fresh start to each day, week, or month, you can peruse 2024 bookish calendars.

Refreshing a calendar to a new month is a great reminder that it’s an opportunity for a new start. Instead of putting so much pressure on January to be the beginning of every new hobby I want to try or change I want to make, I use a monthly calendar for a monthly goal. Whether that’s cooking more or writing every morning, I try to see each month as an opportunity to explore as opposed to putting pressure on the year to be transformative. And if I accomplish relatively little in the month, at least I’m still here, and the next month is an opportunity to try something new.

For book lovers, every month is a new story, and we can get inspired by the chosen imagery for the coming weeks. Find your best bookish calendar focused on reading, specific books, and more.

Book-specific calendars

rumi calendar cover 2024

The Illuminated Rumi 2024 Wall Calendar

If you’re a fan of Rumi’s poetry, you’ll also love the artwork in this calendar that illustrates his famous words. $16

tolkien calendar 2024 cover

Tolkien Calendar 2024

The world of J.R.R. Tolkien is once again ready to explore in 2024, this year, with stunning art inspired by The Fall of Númenor. $13

all creatures great and small calendar 2024 cover

All Creatures Great and Small Wall Calendar 2024

Experience the Yorkshire countryside from James Heriot’s classic novel, as depicted in the Masterpiece PBS series. $16

1000 places to see before you die calendar cover

1,000 Places to See Before You Die Picture-A-Day Wall Calendar 2024: A Traveler’s Calendar

With pictures from Patricia Schultz’s iconic travel book, get inspiration for your wanderlust all year. $16

heartstopper 2024 calendar cover

Heartstopper 16-Month 2023-2024 Wall Calendar with Bonus Poster and Love Notes

Celebrate what love is made of with your favorite Heartstopper characters from the television show based on the comic by Alice Oseman. $19

Bookish Art Calendars

heirs wall calendar 2024

Heirs Wall Calendar 2024

Kahran and Regis Bethencourt take stunning portraits of Black children in science fiction and fantasy scenes to show their belief in their power as future successful leaders. $16

the book lovers calendar 2024 cover

Book Lover’s Wall Calendar 2024

Get inspiration for reading with beautiful artwork about the pleasure of a good book. $16

the world of john derian color studies 2024 cover

The World of John Derian Wall Calendar 2024: Color Studies

Understand the way John Derian works with color with a new swatch or wheel every month. $16

the world of nathalie lete 2024 cover

The World of Nathalie Lété Wall Calendar 2024: An Elegant, Artful Year

Get a monthly dose of Nathalie Lété’s fairytale artwork and intricately drawn animals. $16

Animal and Cartoon Calendars

Cats & Books 2024 Wall Calendar cover

Cats & Books 2024 Wall Calendar

Curled up with your furry friend always makes reading better. $16

the little world of liz climo 2024 cover

Liz Climo 2024 Daily Calendar

Based on The Little World of Liz Climo, this calendar will give you a daily dose of funny animal puns with Climo’s signature style. $16

Cartoons from The New Yorker 2024 Wall Calendar cover

Cartoons from The New Yorker 2024 Wall Calendar

You can relive the funniest cartoons from The New Yorker at the beginning of every month. $16

Peanuts 2024 Wall Calendar cover

Peanuts 2024 Wall Calendar

Enjoy the best of the Peanuts comics throughout the year. $16

Pusheen 2024 Wall Calendar cover

Pusheen 2024 Wall Calendar

Pusheen provides some much-needed cuteness to every month of the year with artwork from Pusheen’s various books. $17

richard scarry big busy calendar 2024 cover

Richard Scarry Big Busy Family 2024 Wall Calendar: Track Every Family Member’s Daily Activities

Perfect for a big, busy family, this Ricard Scarry calendar integrates his famous characters with practical space for keeping track of family activities. $17

More Fun for Book Lovers

shakespearean insults calendar 2024 cover

Shakespearean Insults 2024 Day-to-Day Calendar

Start the day with a complaint or an insult—it’s healthy to get it out of your system. $16

dungeons and dragons 2024 calendar cover

Dungeons & Dragons 2024 Wall Calendar: 50th Anniversary Edition

Calling all fantasy nerds who will definitely love this wall calendar: it celebrates the 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons with artwork to remind you of some of your favorite battles and quests. $16

Thoughtful and Spiritual Calendars

now and zen calendar cover 2024

Now and Zen 2024 Wall Calendar: Contemporary Japanese Prints by Ray Morimura

Spend the year with Ray Morimura’s meditative woodblock artwork of landscapes in Japan. $16

empower wall calendar 2024

Empower 2024 Wall Calendar

Each month in this calendar includes a different portrait of a strong woman from Carol Muthiga-Oyekunle. $16

meditation wall calendar cover 2024

Meditation 2024 Wall Calendar

If you’re looking to enhance your meditation practice in the new year, this calendar can help with various meditative images and quotes. $16

Whichever calendar you get to adorn your walls, I hope it brings you some small measure of joy in 2024. I think we all need a dose of it.