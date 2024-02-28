The Best Book Club Books Out in March

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

It’s already that time. Time for a look at books coming out in March that I think would make great book club fodder. I have to say that there were a lot I left out for length’s sake, and also because I’ve mentioned them recently — like The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul and Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe, for instance.

The ones I have included feature a retelling of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s perspective by Percival Everett, a cozy mystery, ’90s Latine art stars, and more. But first, some book club-friendly nibbles.