The Best Book Club Books Out in March
It’s already that time. Time for a look at books coming out in March that I think would make great book club fodder. I have to say that there were a lot I left out for length’s sake, and also because I’ve mentioned them recently — like The House of Hidden Meanings by RuPaul and Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe, for instance.
The ones I have included feature a retelling of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s perspective by Percival Everett, a cozy mystery, ’90s Latine art stars, and more. But first, some book club-friendly nibbles.
Nibbles and Sips
I’ve surprisingly never heard of posset, but it looks really easy to make, and apparently tastes like ice cream (with a pudding texture).
You’ll need: heavy cream, sugar, mandarin, mandarin juice, and optional pinch of turmeric for color.
The above picture is of lemon posset, which would require replacing the aforementioned mandarin ingredients with lemony ones, if you’d like.
For the full list of ingredients and a video, visit Lexi’s & Beth’s Instagram.
Nibbles and Sips
Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xóchitl González
In the late ‘80s, rising art world star Anita de Monte is found dead in New York City, and her death quickly fades into yesterday’s news. But when third-year art student Raquel — who feels like an outsider amongst the other, mostly white and privileged students — stumbles upon Anita’s story, she finds the slain woman’s story feels eerily similar to her own.
James by Percival Everett
From the author of Erasure — what the new movie American Fiction was based on — comes a retelling of The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, but from Jim’s point of view. Jim is an enslaved man who learns he’s about to be sold to a white man in New Orleans, and so hides out until he can think of something that’ll keep him from being separated from his family. Then he meets Huck Finn — running from his own problems — and the two embark on their familiar story, this time with Jim’s full humanity on display.
Who’s Afraid of Gender? by Judith Butler
Feminist thought leader Judith Butler’s latest is a look at how gender has become front and center to right-wing issues. They examine how this anti-gender movement works with similarly right-wing exacerbated fears surrounding things like critical race theory and migration to undermine the fight for equality.
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
Hanif Abdurraqib is the National Book Award-nominated author of A Little Devil in America, and here he aims his poetic eye to basketball. In a personal account, he explores one of America’s favorite pastimes by looking at the history of the sport, who makes it and who doesn’t, and, obviously as an Ohio native, LeBron James.
Subscribe for an extended list!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Suggestion Section
Book Club Tings:
A list of book club-friendly questions
More To Read
The Rise of Body Horror Novels
8 of The Best “No Plot Just Vibes” Books To Slow Down With
9 of the Most Thought-Provoking Mysteries Ever Written
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists