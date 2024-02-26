The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

There are no new additions to the bestseller list this week, but there are some shake-ups. Fourth Wing continues to sell well — it’s on all five bestseller lists — but it’s no longer in the number one spot, and the sequel has slid off several of the lists. Instead, the undisputed champion of this week’s bestsellers is Kristin Hannah’s newest: The Women. You might recognize her as the author of the book club darling The Nightingale.

