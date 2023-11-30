8 of the Best Baby Books for New Parents

Recently, I have been searching for the best baby books for new parents that I could find. The first year of a baby’s life is a whirlwind, and there are some fantastic books to read before (or after) you start raising a tiny human. Here are eight titles to help you enjoy the massive changes coming your way as a new parent and raise your family in the best way that only you can.

Maybe your family of origin isn’t the one you want to emulate, or maybe it is. We all come to parenting books from different backgrounds, and I think we can all gain from others’ perspectives.