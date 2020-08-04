August 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations
Welcome to Book Riot’s August 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! With tons of buzzy new books hitting shelves this month, where should you start? Let the stars be your guide! Find your August horoscope below, paired with a newly released book you’re sure to love.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
August is all about quality time for Aries. Spend the month soaking up good vibes with loved ones. Family time will help smooth over past bumps in the road. You may find yourself filling a mentor role for a younger relative, which will prove very fulfilling for you. Romance is also in the air, with opportunities for new love in the most unlikely places. You might enjoy Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots (August 4, Harper) by Morgan Jerkins. Part history and part memoir, this book explores how the Great Migration displaced generations of Black people throughout the U.S. With a deeply personal and moving perspective, Jerkins recreates the journeys her own ancestors took across the country.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You could use some fresh air, Taurus. Sometimes you can get so focused on a project that you forget there’s a whole big world outside. Cleanse your mind with a little outdoor time this month. The stars foretell good finances this month; money may come from unexpected sources. But do not use this money for risky investments. Play it safe! I recommend Lobizona (August 4, Wednesday Books) by Romina Garber. Manuela lives in a protective bubble in Miami, on the run from her father’s criminal past in Argentina. But when her family is attacked, Manuela digs into her own hidden history and discovers a fantastical world straight out of Argentine folklore.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Geminis have some commitment issues in August. You’re often accused of being a flip-flopper, but being open to new ideas and perspectives isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Your indecisiveness may frustrate your loved ones, though. Give yourself plenty of time when it comes to big decisions, and when in doubt, talk through the situation with trusted friends. Read You Had Me at Hola (August 4, Avon) by Alexis Daria. Telenovela star Jasmine arrives in New York to film a bilingual romantic comedy just as her recent messy breakup hits the cover of every tabloid. She needs to prove she doesn’t need a man to be happy. But as she begins rehearsals with her co-star Ashton, they fall into a telenovela-worthy romance of their own.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You would do anything for your family, Cancer. This month, that will be put to the test. You’ll have to make some big sacrifices to help your relatives, including time and money. This may also lead to difficulty at work. Be honest with yourself about how much you can handle, and ask for help from colleagues when you can. You know your priorities best. Check out The Death of Vivek Oji (August 4, Riverhead) by Akwaeke Emezi. Vivek Oji is too much for this world: too ethereal, too magical, too free-spirited, and too willing to break Nigerian society’s rules. When Vivek’s mother finds her child’s dead body on her front porch, she turns to Vivek’s friends to try to understand what happened to her only son.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Happy Birthday, Leo! Leos are the biggest birthday fans of the zodiac. It’s an important time to celebrate yourself, and to reflect on how far you’ve come and how far you’d like to go. It’s a great month for an upgrade. Buy yourself something nice, take advantage of a new opportunity, or learn a new skill. Growth is an important part of self-care! You might enjoy Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy (August 18, Algonquin), edited by Book Riot’s own Kelly Jensen. In this collection, beloved writers, actors, models, musicians, and artists share what it’s like to move through the world in their bodies. Their writing explores the miraculous and diverse nature of bodies through essays, lists, comics, and illustrations.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Some months you’re the hero, and some months you’re the sidekick. Virgo will play a supporting role to loved ones in August. Family and friends face big challenges this month, and you can provide the love and support they need. Your organizational and project management skills help, too. Don’t worry. You’ll be back in the spotlight again soon! I recommend Black Bottom Saints (August 18, Amistad) by Alice Randall. Ziggy Johnson has been at the heart of Detroit’s famous Black Bottom since the Great Depression. Now on his deathbed, he reflects on the iconic figures that changed life in Black Bottom through the years. Inspired by Catholic Saints Day Books, he offers tribute to each figure, along with a thoughtfully paired cocktail.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Libras will make big moves in August. Usually, you trust the universe to take care of things in its own time. But this month, you’re ready to go out and grab what you want. Assertiveness will benefit you in relationships and in your career. You will also make excellent financial decisions that will pay off later in the year. If you know what you want, don’t let anything stop you! Read Luster (August 4, Farrar, Straus & Giroux) by Raven Leilani. Edie is struggling through her 20s, trying to believe in her own artistic talent while working an unsatisfying admin job. When she meets Eric, she agrees to the rules of his open marriage, but somehow finds herself entangled in his family as a lover to Eric, friend to his wife, and mentor to his adopted daughter.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Do you feel lucky, Scorpio? You should! Big things are coming your way in August, including chances to move several rungs up the ladder. Although colleagues may press your buttons, nothing can get in the way of you reaching your goals. Your charm will help smooth over conflicts this month, and may even lead to a new love connection. You might enjoy Killer Kung Pao (August 25, St. Martin’s Press) by Vivien Chien. Lana is busy overseeing renovations of her family’s Chinese restaurant in Cleveland. But when a woman turns up dead after a feud with another local business owner who swears she’s innocent, Lana is the only one who can figure out whodunit.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You’ve got some loose ends to tie up this month, Sagittarius. Conflict at home can be resolved with open conversation, and long-standing frustrations at work can finally be untangled. Your intuition will lead you to many helpful solutions, and closure is just what you need to clear your head. Get ready: exciting new things are in the works for later this year. Check out The Mother Code (August 25, Berkley) by Carole Stivers. As a flu-like pandemic sweeps the globe (sound familiar?), the U.S. government rushes to ensure humanity will continue by developing a “mother code”—robots that can birth, protect, and mother human children immune to the virus. But as those children grow and their “mothers” lead them farther away from the last survivors, the new generation struggles to understand their own history.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Capricorns will struggle to play nicely with others this month. You definitely prefer to be in control, and group projects have never been your strong suit. That’s going to lead to some frustrations, as collaboration is desperately needed to make progress with family and in your career. Open yourself to feedback instead of taking all suggestions as criticism. Read Against the Loveless World (August 25, Atria Books) by Susan Abulhawa. After years searching for a better life for her family in the Middle East, Nahr is locked in solitary confinement. With dark humor and moral ambiguity, she reflects on the impossible choices she made while refusing to be a victim.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
For Aquarius, August is less about what you can accomplish and more about how you make people feel. Your charisma means that your mood can be infectious for those around you. That makes managing your emotions incredibly important. It’s okay to be sad or angry, but consider the ripple effects. Try to use your emotional power for good when you can. I recommend Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop (August 4, Berkley) by Roselle Lim. Vanessa has a gift for seeing the future, and it’s always caused her trouble, especially in relationships. But with family pressure mounting for her to get married, Vanessa knows she needs to master her power if she ever wants to find her true match.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You’ve got to go with the flow this month, Pisces. Many aspects of your life are out of your control in August. Romantic passions are hot and cold, leading to some confusion. And despite your determination, career goals are out of reach. As a water sign, you understand the ebb and flow of the universe. Channel that cosmic understanding when faced with frustrating circumstances. Read Love After Love (August 4, One World) by Ingrid Persaud. After her abusive husband dies, Betty invites her colleague Mr. Chetan to move in with her and her son Solo. Through their unconventional family, the book explores love in its many forms and the secrets that tie us together.
