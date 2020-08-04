August 2020 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Libras will make big moves in August. Usually, you trust the universe to take care of things in its own time. But this month, you’re ready to go out and grab what you want. Assertiveness will benefit you in relationships and in your career. You will also make excellent financial decisions that will pay off later in the year. If you know what you want, don’t let anything stop you! Read Luster (August 4, Farrar, Straus & Giroux) by Raven Leilani. Edie is struggling through her 20s, trying to believe in her own artistic talent while working an unsatisfying admin job. When she meets Eric, she agrees to the rules of his open marriage, but somehow finds herself entangled in his family as a lover to Eric, friend to his wife, and mentor to his adopted daughter.