8 of the Best Audiobooks Narrated by Nancy Wu

Listen to Emma Lord's You Have a Match, read by Eva Kaminsky. From the beloved author of Tweet Cute, You Have a Match, a hilarious and heartfelt novel of romance, sisterhood, and friendship...When Abby signs up for a DNA service, it’s mainly to give her friend and secret love interest, Leo, a nudge. After all, she knows who she is already: Avid photographer. Injury-prone tree climber. Best friend to Leo and Connie…although ever since the Big Embarrassing Incident with Leo, things have been awkward on that front. But she didn’t know she’s a younger sister. "A feel-good, coming-of-age story" - Kirkus Reviews