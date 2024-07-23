Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!

I am going to start off my recommendations today by telling you that I don’t want to tell you very much about this book. “Um, Liberty, that’s the opposite of what you’re supposed to do.” I know! But it’s such a slim book, and a real punch to the gut (in the best way), and I don’t want to ruin that for you. So I’ll just say it’s the blistering story of a marriage, and lies, fury, and resentment. Jane is an artist who first puts her husband John’s career and ambitions and then motherhood ahead of her own dreams. But years later, when she finds success, it changes the dynamic of their household, and their marriage begins to show cracks.

Backlist bump: The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante, translated by Ann Goldstein