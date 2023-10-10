Misc Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Big Deals Day Sales for Readers

October 10th and 11th are Prime Big Deals Days, which means there are a ton of sales going on for Prime members. In fact, there are so many sales that it can be hard to find what you're most interested in, so we've curated the best deals for readers, from ereaders to reading chairs to bookshelves and more.

These deals are on reading accessories — we'll round up the best book deals separately. If you see something you're interested in, snap it up quickly: some of these deals sell out quickly.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
$55 Amazon Fire 7 Tablet by Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
$115 Kindle Paperwhite by Amazon
Kindle Oasis
$240 Kindle Oasis by Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5”
$200 SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” by Samsung
Three Tier Cube Bookshelf
$88 Three Tier Cube Bookshelf by LEYAOYAO
Betsy Velvet Armchair
$177 Betsy Velvet Armchair by Christopher Knight
Book Vase for Flowers
$13 Book Vase for Flowers by Puransen
Magic Book House Book Nook
$25 Magic Book House Book Nook by Luuwik
LED Neck Reading Light
$19 LED Neck Reading Light by Glocusent
LED Reading Lamp
$16 LED Reading Lamp by White Crown
Wooden Book Light
$21 Wooden Book Light by Vergissm
Noise Cancelling Headphones
$118 Noise Cancelling Headphones by Sony
Echo Dot with Stormtrooper Stand
$53 Echo Dot with Stormtrooper Stand by Amazon
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars
$24 Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars by Funko Pop!
Dr. Seuss Stack with The Cat Game
$8 Dr. Seuss Stack with The Cat Game by Funko
Catan
$26 Catan by Catan
