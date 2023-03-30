2023 Audie Award Winners Announced
The 2023 Audie Award winners were announced Tuesday by the Audio Publishers Association. The award ceremony, in its 28th year, honors audiobooks in 26 categories, including Audiobook of the Year, Autobiography, Memoir, Best Female Narrator, Best Male Narrator, and more.
2023 Audie Award Winners
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
Finding Me, written and narrated by Viola Davis
Published by HarperAudio
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
Unprotected, written and narrated by Billy Porter
Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia
BEST FEMALE NARRATOR
Rosamund Pike for The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan
Published by Macmillan Audio
BEST MALE NARRATOR
Seth Numrich for Fairy Tale by Stephen King
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
ESPAÑOL – SPANISH LANGUAGE
¡Primera Caída! by Diego Mejía Eguiluz, narrated by Noé Velázquez
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México
FANTASY
The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope, narrated by Shayna Small
Published by Hachette Audio
FICTION
Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, narrated by Carrie Coon, Key Taw, Jodi Picoult, and Jennifer Finney Boylan
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
MYSTERY
The Heron by Don Winslow, narrated by Ed Harris
Published by Audible Originals
NON-FICTION
The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden, narrated by BD Wong
Published by Macmillan Audio
ROMANCE
Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
SCIENCE FICTION
Intergalactic Exterminators, Inc by Ash Bishop
Narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman
Published by CamCat Books
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
Greenwich park by Katherine Faulkner, narrated by Laura Kirman
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
YOUNG ADULT
Demon in the Wood by Leigh Bardugo, narrated by Ben Barnes, Benjamin Valic, Cassandra Morris, Eason Rytter, James Fouhey, Mary McCartney, Matt Leisy, Salli Saffioti, Sean Gormley, and Tom Bromhead
Published by Macmillan Audio
For a full list of winners and finalists, visit the 2023 Audie Award page.
