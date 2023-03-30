2023 Audie Awards logo
2023 Audie Award Winners Announced

The 2023 Audie Award winners were announced Tuesday by the Audio Publishers Association. The award ceremony, in its 28th year, honors audiobooks in 26 categories, including Audiobook of the Year, Autobiography, Memoir, Best Female Narrator, Best Male Narrator, and more.

2023 Audie Award Winners

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

Find Me audio book cover

Finding Me, written and narrated by Viola Davis

Published by HarperAudio

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Unprotected, written and narrated by Billy Porter

Published by Recorded Books, a division of RBmedia

BEST FEMALE NARRATOR

Rosamund Pike for The Eye of the World by Robert Jordan

Published by Macmillan Audio

BEST MALE NARRATOR

Seth Numrich for Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

ESPAÑOL – SPANISH LANGUAGE

¡Primera Caída! by Diego Mejía Eguiluz, narrated by Noé Velázquez

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial México

The Monsters We Defy cover

FANTASY

The Monsters We Defy by Leslye Penelope, narrated by Shayna Small

Published by Hachette Audio

FICTION

Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, narrated by Carrie Coon, Key Taw, Jodi Picoult, and Jennifer Finney Boylan

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

MYSTERY

The Heron by Don Winslow, narrated by Ed Harris

Published by Audible Originals

NON-FICTION

The Ransomware Hunting Team by Renee Dudley and Daniel Golden, narrated by BD Wong

Published by Macmillan Audio

ROMANCE

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care by Ashley Herring Blake, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

INTERGALACTIC EXTERMINATORS, INC By Ash Bishop Audiobook cover

SCIENCE FICTION

Intergalactic Exterminators, Inc by Ash Bishop

Narrated by Scott Brick and Suzanne Elise Freeman

Published by CamCat Books

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

Greenwich park by Katherine Faulkner, narrated by Laura Kirman

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

YOUNG ADULT

Demon in the Wood by Leigh Bardugo, narrated by Ben Barnes, Benjamin Valic, Cassandra Morris, Eason Rytter, James Fouhey, Mary McCartney, Matt Leisy, Salli Saffioti, Sean Gormley, and Tom Bromhead

Published by Macmillan Audio

For a full list of winners and finalists, visit the 2023 Audie Award page.

