These Are the Finalists for the 56th Annual Nebula Awards

Hold on to your galactic blasters and gather up your space dragons — the finalists for the 56th annual Nebula Awards have been announced and they are out of this world! The awards annually recognize the best works of science fiction or fantasy published in the United States. They have been voted on and presented by full members of Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Inc. since 1966. An anthology including the winning pieces of short fiction and several runners-up is also published every year.

The announcements were streamed live with host SFWA President and SAG-AFTRA performer Mary Robinette Kowal, and featured live excerpt readings of many of the nominated works by several talented voice actors.

This year’s winners will be announced at the 56th Annual Nebula Awards ceremony during the 2021 Nebula Conference Online, which is June 4–6, 2021. It is open to Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America members and nonmembers and will be taking place entirely online for the second year in a row. (Because, you know, pandemic.) Past winners of the awards include N.K. Jemisin, Charlie Jane Anders, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Jeff VanderMeer.

And now here are all the amazing finalists for the 2020 Nebula Awards — congratulations to all the nominees!

Best Short Story “Badass Moms in the Zombie Apocalypse” by Rae Carson “Advanced Word Problems in Portal Math” by Aimee Picchi “A Guide for Working Breeds” by Vina Jie-Min Prasad “The Eight-Thousanders” by Jason Sandford “My Country is a Ghost” by Eugenia Triantafyllou “Open House on Haunted Hill” by John Wiswell

Best Game Writing Blaseball by Stephen Bell, Joel Clark, and Sam Rosenthal Hades by Greg Kasavin The Luminous Underground by Phoebe Barton Kentucky Route Zero by Jake Elliott Scents & Semiosis by Sam Kabo Ashwell, Cat Manning, Yoon Ha Lee, and Caleb Wilson Spiritfarer by Nicolas Guérin, Maxime Monast, and Alex Tommi-Morin

Best Novelette “Stepsister” by Leah Cypress “The Pill” by Meg Elison “Burn or the Episodic Life of Sam Wells as a Super” by A. T. Greenblatt “Two Truths and a Lie” by Sarah Pinsker “Where You Linger” by Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam “Shadow Prisons” by Caroline Yoachim