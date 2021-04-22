4 Upcoming LGBTQ YA Romance Books You Must Pick Up

Noah Ramirez thinks he’s an expert on romance. He has to be for his popular blog, the Meet Cute Diary, a collection of trans romantic stories and their adventures. Little do the worldwide fans know his deep secret…the stories are not real at all.

Yet, what started as the fantasies of a trans boy afraid to step out of the closet has grown into a blog with an avid fan base, seeking solace and inspiring stories that they can relate to.

Yet, when a troll exposes the blog as fiction, Noah’s world turns upside down. The only way to save the Diary is to convince everyone that the stories are true, but he doesn’t have any proof. Then Drew walks into Noah’s life, and the pieces fall into place: Drew is willing to fake-date Noah to save the Diary and have the fans believe in it again. Yet, when what’s supposed to be “fake” feelings turn real, things get a little more complicated.

This is a definitely cute book filled with relatable themes and touching moments.