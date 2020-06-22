Riot Recommendation: 14 of Your Favorite Stories of Forbidden Love

Love is such a many-splendored thing. That is, until the object of your affection is married, your sworn enemy, or a person who doesn’t like cheese. There is something so compelling about these tales, and that’s why asked you for your favorite stories of forbidden love! You shared those with us and we can’t wait to dive in Because if reading about forbidden love is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

Damage by Josephine Hart

Category ID: 1003

Category ID: 2822

A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness

Forbidden by Beverly Jenkins

Hate to Want You by Alisha Rai

The Language of Thorns by Leigh Bardugo

Letters to the Lost by Iona Grey

The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith

Priest by Sierra Simone

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare

Slave to Sensation by Nalini Singh

The Thorn Birds by Colleen McCullough

When We Left Cuba by Chanel Cleeton

The Wrath and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh