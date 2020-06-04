Book Giveaways: How To Enter to Win Free Books in 2020

Even if you’ve got mountains of books in your TBR pile, nothing feels better than getting more books. Especially when those books are free. To make your journey to free books a little easier, I’ve compiled this list of the best places to find free book giveaways right now.

Bookish First

Here’s the rundown of Bookish First. Every Monday morning, the website provides a list of books you can preview and enter to win. All you have to do to be entered to win is offer up your opinion of the book based on the preview. On Tuesday of the following week, winners are notified by email. Even if you don’t win the book that week, by providing your feedback, you get rewards points that can be cashed in for a free book once you collect enough points. Easy peasy!

Book Page

Book Page says that their mission is to connect readers with their next favorite book. With that in mind, you can check out their book giveaways and know that these are books that the staff at Book Page recommends. These giveaways look great, and sometimes include other bookish goodies like framed prints. And if you’re an audiobook fan, there are audiobook giveaways here, too! Hooray!

YA Books Central

Looking for young adult and children’s book giveaways? Have a look at YA Books Central. Some of the buzziest new YA and children’s books are here and available to win. Click on the books that interest you for information about the book, reviews, author interviews, and of course, book giveaway details.

Writer Space

Writer Space hosts lots of book giveaway contests across several genres. Like romance? Thrillers? Historical fiction? Writer Space has got you covered. Some of the books are hardcover, some are ebooks, and some are paperback. Many of the books are signed.

Fresh Fiction

The website Fresh Fiction offers up plenty of book giveaways. Some of these giveaways are for Amazon gift cards, but this site also offers up book giveaways, most notably signed copies of books. Fresh Fiction offers several new contests on a monthly basis.

Romance Novel Giveaways

Looking specifically for romance fiction? Head over to Romance Novel Giveaways, and have a look at all the giveaways they’ve got going on in the romance genre. Like Fresh Fiction, a lot of the giveaways are for Amazon gift cards, but the site also frequently offers ebook giveaways. And if you’re looking for reviews and free excerpts of romance novels, this site has that too.

Julie’s Freebies

At Julie’s Freebies, you get a big list of all the book giveaways going on around the Internet. Some of the book giveaways are ongoing, some have an unspecified end date, and some are a one-time deal with a clear end date to enter. If you love a good giveaway, this is a good site to keep bookmarked.

Goodreads

These last two book giveaway sites are probably really obvious to some of our giveaway veterans, but for those of you new to the giveaway game, make sure Goodreads is on your radar. Goodreads has so many book giveaways going on at all times, so if you want your TBR list to explode, head over to their list of giveaways in several different genres and categories. You can also filter the giveaways by Kindle or Print.

LibraryThing

Another must-bookmark for the book giveaway fanatics: LibraryThing. Join this site to get access to a whole community of book lovers. And on their giveaways forum, anyone can post links to book giveaways at author sites, on YouTube, and elsewhere. So join a giveaway and share a giveaway to really give back to the literary community.

For more about free book giveaways, here are 3 Giveaway Sites That Aren’t Goodreads. May the odds be ever in your favor, book giveaway lovers!