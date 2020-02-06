Plan Your Dream Reading Vacation in a Literary Airbnb

One of the best rituals I instituted for myself came after one of my most stressful life seasons. I felt my anxiety growing steadily as I worked through a to-do list that felt never ending. I realized immediately that a carrot at the end of the stick would help me through, and that carrot was booking myself a long weekend solo vacation away from home, where all I would need to do is enjoy myself with books, with photography, and with time out in nature. It was such an ideal readcation, and it became a way for me to reconnect with myself annually in a way that didn’t cost too much money or time.

Perhaps a reading vacation is calling to you, too. I’ve found that when I book one of these trips, it makes the most sense to find a rad little Airbnb. It’s more homey, and it feels much more relaxing than a hotel does—hotels, for me, are much more business-feeling than actually relaxing.

If you’ve been dreaming of time away for reading, may I suggest a literary Airbnb? By “literary Airbnb” here, I mean a space where either there is an ample library or book collection for use or a space that has some bookish connection to it.

Whether your readcation is a weekend an hour from home or a week in another country entirely, you’ll find inspiration (as well as a dreamy space!) in these literary Airbnbs.

Book An Amazing Literary Airbnb

The Old Bookstore, Flateyri, Iceland

Ever dreamed of staying in an old bookstore? You can. And not only do you have the cool-as-hell history here, but look at the view! This looks like an unbelievable space to stay in Iceland.

West End Used Bookstore, Wilmington, Vermont

You can stay upstairs at an operating used bookstore in this Airbnb. Not only do you have the chance to peruse the shelves in what looks like a fantastic space, but the rental space itself is packed with all kinds of books.

Book Home, Bodeok-dong, Gyeongju-si, South Korea

This space isn’t going to be a private retreat, as it’s shared, but chances are anyone booking a stay here is going to be itching to do exactly what you are—read. You can sleep amongst the stacks of books and manga and truly breath books.

The Island Bookstore, Weizhou Island, Beihei, China

It is a bookstore on an island with water views. When you click through the photos here, it’s impossible not to imagine how perfect reading books on the lounge chairs by the pool with a view of the sea would be.

The Old Macon Library, Macon, Georgia

Though this luxury suite doesn’t have much in the way of bookshelves or books, it IS located inside a historic library. Imagine all of the stories consumed here while enjoying your own great reads.

The Open Book, Wigtown, Scotland

If you’ve ever dreamed of running a bookstore, you’ll want to plan to get to Wigtown, Scotland. This is an Airbnb experience, where you’ll not only get to live in a bookstore—you’ll get to run it, too. The organization behind this is a nonprofit, meaning the cost of your stay will be pretty low while you get to imagine your dream life.

24 Hour Bookstore Access, Avis, Pennsylvania

Aside from being in an old church, this stay includes complete access to a used bookstore 24 hours a day. Imagine how much reading you can get done—and if you’re adventurous, you could choose to not even being your own books, but instead use only the ones here.

The Library By The Sea, Tel Aviv, Israel

You’re not seeing things. This flat’s library of books is a rainbow. There is a huge variety of books, and from the reviews, this place has a killer rooftop, which might make for a dreamy reading spot.

Sleep Above A Bookstore, Springfield, Missouri

Though you won’t have 24 hour access, you can make plans for a dreamy bookish trip at this spacious and book-filled place that is directly above an independent bookstore. Chances are you’ll take many trips downstairs.

The Bookstore Apartment, Hellissandur, Iceland

The entrance to this apartment is painted to look like the spines of books. Though it’s not an operating bookstore, it once was, and the legacy of the space lives on in its decor.

The Library for Youth, Shingu, Japan

Stay in a facility that doubles as a children’s library. Yes, you can read the books and work a bit on your Japanese.

Bookstore Hideaway, Beacon, New York

Get cozy in an apartment above a quaint little indie bookshop in a cute downtown. There’s a garden next door, which would make for a perfect reading space after you’ve made some purchases.

Stylish Bookstore Room, Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon, Vietnam

If your travels take you to Vietnam, consider a stay in the lovely room that’s situated above the Domino bookstore and coffee shop. The books, according to the listing, are all in Vietnamese, but English books are planned for the future.

This darling little Airbnb isn’t an ordinary library. The property’s owner runs a bookstore from her home, and you get to spend your time in that space. From the reviews, the books, as well as the hosts, are an incredible resource for getting to know Japan.

Sleep In A Bookstore, Napoli, Campania, Italy

You get to sleep in a famous bookstore…and honestly, just perusing the pictures made me dream about what an incredible getaway this would be, whether you’re a book lover or not.

The Library, Mebane, North Carolina

It’s not a bookstore nor a library nor located above or within either. But it does have floor-to-ceiling books and the kind of light a reader would love.

The Book House, El Paso, Texas

In addition to bright paint throughout the space, it’s clear that the reason this place is called the book house is because, well, it’s a house absolutely packed with books. Read on!

Historic Library Stay, Quechee, Vermont

Every inch of this space screams old library because that’s exactly what it is. The original woodwork gives such a wonderful feel.

Studio Library Retreat, Mentone, Alabama

This is a little cabin in the woods, completely covered in books. Talk about the right way to get outdoors without having to actually BE outdoors.

The Old Whittier Library, Lodi, New York

If you’re in the mood for a trip to the Finger Lakes and you love books, staying in this former public library is a must. Though the inside doesn’t maintain the library originals, the outside sure does.

The Library at the Sea of Tranquility, Yucca Valley, California

A desert oasis with shelves full of books? This is my dream space.

Elegant Library Flat, Istanbul, Turkey

This space is to die for. Not only is there an extensive collection of books, with a focus on titles about the Middle East, North Africa, and the Mediterranean, but there are panoramic views of the city.

The Library Treehouse, Eugene, Oregon

There’s no false advertising here. It’s a treehouse, with an incredible library inside. The furniture, including the rolling shelf ladder, really makes this feel like a magical library in the sky.

The Literary Oasis, Nantucket, Massachusetts

Spend your evening in a literary loft that sits above Nantucket Bookworks. Spend the day perusing the indie bookstore.

