20 October Romances to Warm You Up

20 October Romances to Warm Up To Publishing is amping up for the gift season, so there are dozens of books coming out every week! Alas, I can't put them all on this list, but I grabbed a fresh 20 for you (don't get used to it, but it was hard to narrow down this month)! There are traditionally published books and independently published ones; debuts and sequels. You want rom-coms? We got 'em. You want some darkness? Of course! We're a little light on romantasy this month, partly because I can't tell which ones are definitely Capital R Romances with happy endings. But! Tis the season—for some magic and witchcraft!

A Classic To Reread It’s been over a decade since I first read Mrs. Dalloway. I’ve reread it countless times, and new aspects of the novel jump out at me each time I revisit the story. My favorite copy of Mrs. Dalloway is annotated and tabbed up within an inch of its life. (I even created a read-a-long for it over on BookTube.) But writing this, I can’t help but ask myself, what draws me back? What about this story captures my imagination so thoroughly. Perhaps, the last line of the novel says it best: “It is Clarissa, he said. For there she was.” The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



