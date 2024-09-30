For all of those participating in the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, you might have noticed the small text at the bottom of the list that says, “Bonus task: complete all tasks with LGBTQ authors.” In case you’re attempting that bonus task, I’ve put together a list of eight books by queer authors that check off Read Harder tasks.

One thing I want to emphasize about this bonus task is that it shouldn’t be used as an excuse to out people or to interrogate anyone about their sexuality or gender identity. This is about highlighting authors who publicly identify as queer, trans, nonbinary, etc, as these authors do. Please don’t message strangers asking them to tell you their sexuality or gender.