16 Middle Grade Historical Fiction Books By Black Authors: The List List #438

Wicked All Night by Jeaniene Frost Veritas and Ian have finally defeated their worst enemy, but their work isn’t done yet. An escape from the netherworld pits them against supernatural beings seeking to rule over mortals once again. Even as a wedge is driven between them, Veritas and Ian must rally friends and foes alike – while avoiding a death sentence from the vampire council. Can they stand together against the unearthly powers about to be unleashed? Or does their love—and humanity—not stand a chance?

The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!

