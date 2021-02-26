16 Middle Grade Historical Fiction Books By Black Authors: The List List #438
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at ARTNews: Essential Books: 12 Illuminating Artist’s Memoirs
at Brightly: Travel the World With These Picture Books for Children
at Bustle: Books For, By, & About Black British LGBTQ+ People
at BuzzFeed: 16 Middle Grade Historical Fiction Books By Black Authors
at Chatelaine: 7 New Books That Take You To Unexpected Places
at Crime Reads: February’s Best International Crime Fiction
at Electric Lit: 7 Stories About Mermaids, Selkies, and Sea-Wolves
at Epic Reads: 13 YA Books That Show Friendship Stories Are Just As Powerful As Relationship Stories
at Lit Hub: 50 Great Classic Novels Under 200 Pages
at Marie Claire: 35 Must-Read 2021 Book Releases by Black Authors
at Parade: 25 New Books Written By Women of Color We Can’t Wait to Read This Year
at Publisher’s Weekly: 9 Best Campus Novels (and One Memoir)
at Riveted Lit: Anticipated Sequels We Can’t Wait For You to Read in 2021!
at Tor.com: Five Books Set in a Fantastical America