Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. 11 Book Club Picks For October 2024, From Eclectix to NYPL’s Teen Banned Book Club October means it is officially fall and spooky season! And a new month always brings the book club’s pick announcements. I really love seeing what these book clubs have picked, especially since they are all so different from each other. They also allow readers to participate as little or as much as is best for them. All the book clubs are either virtual or have virtual components, and at least two also have in-person meetings if you like to chat IRL.

Something Wicked This Way Comes: 10 Spellbinding Witchy Novels I’m not saying that all the witches in the novels on this list are feminist symbols. Many of them are (to varying degrees), but even for the witchy novels that aren’t explicitly invested in exploring female empowerment, it’s interesting to think about the ways witches can function as symbols of empowerment more broadly. And also, it’s fall, so let’s read about some witches, y’all. 10 Delightful Witchy Romances I like a witch romance where their powers are relevant to the story and have an impact on both the witch’s character and their eventual romantic relationship with whomever they fall in love with. As a fan of early 2000s paranormal, I tend to like a bit of plot too. The following delightful witchy romances are a mere sampling of my favorites, but I hope you have a fun time with them nonetheless.