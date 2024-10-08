Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

October means it is officially fall and spooky season! And a new month always brings the book club’s pick announcements. I really love seeing what these book clubs have picked, especially since they are all so different from each other. They also allow readers to participate as little or as much as is best for them. All the book clubs are either virtual or have virtual components, and at least two also have in-person meetings if you like to chat IRL. It’s once again a wonderful month to be a reader!

NYPL’s Teen Banned Book Club has a new pick covering October and November. I love to see that Reese’s Book Club has added a mystery YA title for the fall, and GMA’s Book Club is now also doing a bonus monthly YA pick — starting with a new series set in the same world of An Ember in the Ashes! There’s also a revenge thriller following the fathers of a murdered couple, a middle grade fantasy retelling of Little Red Riding Hood, a literary horror novel (’tis the season!), a PI mystery set in Jersey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel now with an adaptation, a collection of essays centering Haiti and the Haitian diaspora, a fantasy inspired by the legend of Xishi, a past death and secret society mystery, a YA paranormal romance, and Louise Erdrich’s new novel! You will definitely be settling in with a good book this month!