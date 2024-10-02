10 Recent Works of Gothic Horror to Read As Soon As You Are Brave Enough

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. 10 Recent Works of Gothic Horror to Read ASAP Gothic horror is a genre that is often more unsettling than outright terrifying. The horror builds slowly and the setting, often a crumbling castle or ruined building, is a character in and of itself. Characters can be isolated in these settings or societally—struggling with their place, and their safety—alone. Gothic horror digs into the internal struggles of characters, too, and explores things like morality, social standing, and loss. Some of the books in this genre dabble with supernatural elements or the suggestion of them, adding to the tension of the narrative.

The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in September 2024 Between our newsletters, podcasts, and the site, Book Riot recommends hundreds of books every month, but which of those recommendations are sticking? We don’t have perfect data on that, but we do have a proxy: the books you all clicked on the most. It’s hard for us to know whether a book gets clicked on because you wanted to buy it right then and there or because you just wanted to learn more about it. Either way, it’s an interesting thing to track, especially because it doesn’t neatly map onto our most popular posts. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use These Authors are Geniuses: Meet the 2024 MacArthur Fellows Many of the 22 MacArthur Fellows this year have published books, whether as their profession, like young adult and middle grade author Jason Reynolds, or as a result of their work, like disability justice activist Alice Wong. Here are ten of this year’s MacArthur Fellows who are authors, starting with those who received the fellowship for their writing. Atmospheric Historical Fiction New Releases October 2024 These historical fiction new releases are all coming out this October 2024, meaning they’ll soon be ready to buy, borrow, or request at your local library, if they’re not already. Lots of these books are perfect for October, too. We’ve got curses and monsters and vampires and witches, just to start things off. In addition to all that spooky, seasonally appropriate horror and gothic historical fiction, we’ve also got spies, daredevil school teachers, and ancient myths retold.