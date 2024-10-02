Mystery Authors Also Writing Horror For The Win

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

Thanks to some traumatizing childhood films—looking at you, Freddy Krueger—and middle grade books that, to this day, have me checking the backseat of my car before I get in, I avoided the horror genre for a long time. It wasn’t until the film Scream that I even dared give something in the genre a try again, and that was because it was sold to me as “fun” and “not scary at all.” The latter was a lie, I’m a chickenshit, but it was fun.

Cut to grown me, who has lived some lives, working at Book Riot and expanding into reading even more widely. Did I just jump into reading horror? No, don’t be silly; I still scare easily and have a brain that is excellent at coming up with nightmares. But I did start paying attention when fellow Rioters would rave about a horror book they loved and I realized that it left me feeling like I was missing out. So I started adding them to my TBR. Then I got up the nerve to start attempting to read some—only in the mornings, sun fully out, while not being home alone.