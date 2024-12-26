A week ago, I asked you to fill out a survey of your favorite queer books of 2024 (and a few other bits and bobs). Hundreds of you did, and it was so much fun to look through your replies! Your kind comments honestly really affected me. It’s nice to have a little queer community here, especially right now, and I’m so glad that the newsletter is helpful for you. Being able to write this as (part of) my job is a dream come true. I also appreciated your suggestions for what you’d like to see recommended—I think those will keep me occupied for most of 2025!

But enough sappiness: let’s get into the books! I asked you about your favorite 2024 queer books, and here are the titles that were mentioned the most frequently. Most of them only appeared once, so I’ve included a few books that appeared on the list two or three times as honorable mentions. The rest were named as favorites by at least six people. I included recommendations from Book Riot writers when available.