What’s Your Favorite Queer Book of 2024? (Survey)
On Tuesday, I shared my favorite queer books of 2024, but my reading is only a tiny slice of the queer books out there! That’s why I want to check in with you: what were your favorite queer books of 2024? I’ve put together a survey that should only take a few minutes—you can skip any question you’re not interested in. I know asking for just one favorite is difficult, so you can include up to three if you’d like.
After the survey ends, I’ll put together lists of your favorite queer books of the year and share them here. Get ready for your TBR to double!
What were your favorite queer reads of 2024? Let’s chat in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.