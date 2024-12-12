Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Our Queerest Shelves

What’s Your Favorite Queer Book of 2024? (Survey)

What were your favorite queer books you read this year? Let us know in this survey, and we can share recommendations!

On Tuesday, I shared my favorite queer books of 2024, but my reading is only a tiny slice of the queer books out there! That’s why I want to check in with you: what were your favorite queer books of 2024? I’ve put together a survey that should only take a few minutes—you can skip any question you’re not interested in. I know asking for just one favorite is difficult, so you can include up to three if you’d like.

a screenshot of the Our Queerest Shelves 2024 Survey

Click here for the Our Queerest Shelves 2024 Survey!
The survey closes December 17th.

After the survey ends, I’ll put together lists of your favorite queer books of the year and share them here. Get ready for your TBR to double!

What were your favorite queer reads of 2024? Let’s chat in the comments!

