Your Favorite Books of the Read Harder 2024 Challenge So Far

But first off, one of the survey questions was “How is your reading year going so far?” This is a broad question, and everyone had different answers with their own reasoning, but I split them roughly into great, good, neutral, and bad. Here are the results. I’m glad to see that the vast majority of people are having a good to great reading year so far! I hope it gets even better in the second half.

To celebrate being halfway through 2024, I sent out a survey to see how you’re all doing in the Read Harder Challenge so far. I already shared some of the results about how many books you’ve all read on average, how many tasks you’ve finished, and which tasks you found the most difficult and the easiest. Now, I’m here to let you know about the new favorite books you’ve all read so far this year that check off tasks!

I also asked you for feedback on the newsletter. The majority of the feedback was about the paywalled content, and I want to give you a little peek behind the curtain for why the newsletter has gated content. The truth is, digital media looks very different in 2024 than it did even a year ago. Changes like AI recommendations in search engines or social media algorithm changes have really upended the industry. Being entirely dependent on advertisers can also mean chasing pageviews, and that has gotten even more unpredictable recently. The Read Harder Challenge newsletter this year was an experiment. Our old model for it was no longer sustainable, so we wanted to try to see if focusing our attention on paid subscribers could fix that. The newsletter being funded mainly by paid subscribers means that there’s no middleman between our content and audience: if enough of you like it to the extent that you’re willing to pay for it, we are able to keep doing it, regardless of how algorithms and advertising changes. We’re so grateful for the paid subscribers who have made this experiment a success: it opens up a lot more possibilities for us, including being able to make content that prioritizes quality and our values (like promoting diverse books) over chasing pageviews.

I hope that gives you a little more insight into why the newsletter is structured the way it is. I appreciate all of the feedback you gave, and we’ll be discussing your suggestions for the future. I also got some comments about errors with subscriptions, but this was an anonymous survey, so I’m not sure who it was. Please email us (or reply to Read Harder emails) so that we can fix that for you!

And now, the question that generated the most fun and interesting replies: “What’s your favorite book you’ve read for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge so far, and which task does it check off?” I really loved that almost all of the books you mentioned were unique: only five titles were given as answers by two people. I’ve included those five titles below, but I’ll also be sharing more of your favorite books for each task bit by bit — I almost included all of them here, but that would be a very long list, so I’m spreading it out!

Below is a graph of which tasks lead you to your favorite read of the challenge so far. I like that almost every task was mentioned at least once! The tasks that were named the most are #20: Read a book about books (fiction or nonfiction), #5: Read a sci-fi novella, #8: Read a book in translation from a country you’ve never visited, and #1: Read a cozy fantasy book.

Now, here are the five books that were mentioned by two different Read Harder Challengers as new favorites they discovered this year, and which task(s) they complete.