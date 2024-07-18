The Hardest and Easiest Tasks of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since we’re more than halfway through the year, now is a great time to take a look around to see if we’re on track for our 2024 goals. If you’re reading this, chances are one of your reading goals for the year is completing the 2024 Read Harder Challenge! To check in with you all about how we’re all doing, I sent out a Read Harder Halfway Check-In Survey, and I wanted to share some of those results with you today. Of course, not everyone responded, so this isn’t necessarily representative, but it’s still fun information to take a look at! First off, I asked how many books you’ve all read so far in 2024, whether or not they counted towards the Read Harder Challenge, and this is what you said.