Quiz: Which Cozy YA Romance Should You Bundle Up With This Fall?

Ready for a YA Romance Quiz? Depending on where you are in the world, as we move through fall it might be getting colder. The days might be getting shorter. And thanks to the pandemic, this year more than ever is a time to stay home and cozy up with a good book. While 2020 hasn’t been a good year for many things, it has been an excellent year for YA romances. Whether it’s about a last day of school scavenger hunt in Seattle or a granddaughter searching for her movie star grandmother throughout New York City; a diverse boarding school fairytale retelling with light fantasy elements or a girl running for prom queen who has a crush on one of the other nominees; rival booksellers competing for a holiday bonus or teens from different cultures who meet supporting the campaign of their state senate candidate. There are so many sweet, swoony stories about teenage love to choose from.

So, I suggest you heat up your favorite warm beverage. Pull on cozy wool socks and sweaters. Find cuddly blankets or start a warm bath full of bubbles. And, most importantly, pick a cozy YA romance novel to fully embrace hygge season with. If you have a fireplace, light that fire! If not, maybe find the fireplace channel on your streaming service of choice. Light candles. Bake cookies. Get ready to bask in the comfort of pre-COVID teenage shenanigans and the hopefulness of first love. And if you aren’t sure what to read, use this YA romance quiz to help you out. You just answer these short questions about autumn activities and romance tropes to get a suggestion of a 2020 young adult romance.

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What's Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

I hope you enjoy your cozy YA romance. If you are still looking for more romantic reads, perhaps you should peruse this list of 50 Must-Read YA Romances from a couple of year ago or this collection of 10 Queer Romance YA-Friendly Fantasy Novels.