Epic Reads. The authors of the New York Times bestseller My Lady Jane return with the courtly tale of Mary, Queen of Scots. Mary is the jewel of the French court. Except when she’s a mouse. Yes, Mary is an Eðian (shapeshifter) in a kingdom where Verities rule. It’s a secret that could cost her a head. Luckily, Mary has a confidant in her betrothed, Francis. But things at court take a treacherous turn after the king meets a suspicious end. Thrust onto the throne, Mary and Francis face a viper’s nest of conspiracies and treason. And if Mary’s secret is revealed, heads are bound to roll.

Summer is the unofficial wedding season, and with COVID restrictions loosening, I’m sure many of us are seeing our summer calendars filling up with some long overdue weddings and wedding parties! Whether you love or hate these kinds of celebrations, they are always the perfect recipe for some delicious drama and romance, which is why I thought it would be fun to focus on some YA books about weddings, wedding planning, and all of the ritual and spectacle that goes along with them!

Note: I would have loved to find more YA books about weddings that feature LGBTQ+ couples and weddings, but sadly had no luck. That’s one area where I hope to see publishing improve!

Sister of the Bollywood Bride by Nandini Bajpai Mini’s big sister is engaged and is finally getting married, and Mini can’t wait to throw Vinnie the big, beautiful desi wedding she deserves — after all, no one else will since their mom died and their dad is too consumed with work. But as Mini throws herself into the planning (and on a tight timeline, no less!) she finds many roadblocks and distractions, some in the form of the very hot Vir Mirchandani. But when a hurricane threatens to derail the big day, can Mini come up with a solution to save her sister’s wedding?

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon Quinn and Tarek have always grown up in each other;s orbits, thanks to their parents respective businesses as wedding planners and event caterers. When Quinn sent Tarek an email confessing her love last summer, he went off to college and never responded. And now this summer they keep running in to each other, but Quinn is too humiliated and upset to learn why Tarek rejected her…except their constant run-ins will reveal the truth slowly, and maybe even give them a second chance.

Love and Other Foreign Words by Erin McCahan Josie is smart, but there are a lot of thing that she doesn’t get — casual friends, romantic relationships, and the social circles at her school. Luckily she has her best friend Stu and her big sister Kate, but when Kate announces she’s engaged to a man who’s completely wrong for her, Josie becomes determined to save Kate and break them up. As the weeks count down to the wedding, Josie goes to increasing lengths to prevent Kate’s marriage from happening, which could jeopardize all of the relationships she values the most.

Save the Date by Morgan Matson Charlie can’t wait for all of her older siblings to return home to their childhood home for one final, glorious weekend so her older sister can get married. After that, the house will be sold and everything will change. But at least Charlie will have her perfect weekend…except, things start going wrong almost immediately. Unexpected guests turn up, expected guests go missing, the weather threatens to ruin the big day, and everything that can go wrong does. Charlie will have to learn how to go with the flow, and maybe find some unexpected romance along the way!

Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han This is the third book in Jenny Han’s To All the Boys trilogy, but definitely a must-read for romance and wedding lovers! Lara Jean’s senior year is looking great, and she’s so excited to help plan her dad’s wedding to their next door neighbor. Margot is even coming home for the wedding, and Lara Jean wants everything to be perfect. But all of this planning can’t distract her from the fact that change is on the horizon and she has some pretty big decisions to make about her future.

Want more 3 on a YA Theme? We’ve got you covered!