Young Adult Deals

YA Book Deals of the Day: February 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Zyla & Kai
$2.99 Zyla & Kai by Kristina Forest 
Get This Deal
Somebody That I Used to Know
$1.99 Somebody That I Used to Know by Dana L. Davis
Get This Deal
American Street
$2.99 American Street by Ibi Zoboi
Get This Deal
So This Is Ever After
$1.99 So This Is Ever After by F. T. Lukens
Get This Deal
Once Upon a Broken Heart
$3.99 Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber 
Get This Deal
Lightlark
$2.99 Lightlark by Alex Aster
Get This Deal
Rise Up: How You Can Join The Fight Against White Supremacy
$2.99 Rise Up: How You Can Join The Fight Against White Supremacy by Crystal Marie Fleming 
Get This Deal
A Clash of Steel
$2.99 A Clash of Steel by C.B. Lee 
Get This Deal
In the Key of Nira Ghani
$2.99 In the Key of Nira Ghani by Natsha Deen
Get This Deal
(Don't) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health
$2.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health by Kelly Jensen (ed)
Get This Deal
This May End Badly
$2.99 This May End Badly by Samantha Markum 
Get This Deal
Fresh
$2.99 Fresh by Margot Wood 
Get This Deal