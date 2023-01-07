Young Adult Deals YA Book Deals for January 7, 2023 Deals Jan 7, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz Get This Deal $2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood Get This Deal $1.99 Romanov by Nadine Brandes Get This Deal $1.99 The Violent Season by Nadine Brandes Get This Deal $1.99 Gates of Thread and Stone by Nadine Brandes Get This Deal $2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich Get This Deal $1.99 Bamboo People by Mitali Perkins Get This Deal $1.99 A Show For Two by Tashie Bhuiyan Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 New SFF Out in January to Cozy Up With 6 Readathons and Reading Challenges to Start Prepping for in 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Magical Mystery Books to Get Lost In A Perfectly Inoffensive School Library