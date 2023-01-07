Young Adult Deals

YA Book Deals for January 7, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Anatomy: A Love Story
$2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Within These Wicked Walls
$2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
Romanov
$1.99 Romanov by Nadine Brandes
The Violent Season
$1.99 The Violent Season by Nadine Brandes
Gates of Thread and Stone
$1.99 Gates of Thread and Stone by Nadine Brandes
The Friend Scheme
$2.99 The Friend Scheme by Cale Dietrich
Bamboo People
$1.99 Bamboo People by Mitali Perkins 
A Show For Two
$1.99 A Show For Two by Tashie Bhuiyan 
