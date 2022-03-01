8 Nonfiction Audiobooks To Listen To During Women’s History Month

Flatiron Books A dark and gripping debut crime thriller, The Fields immerses you in small-town Iowa. When police investigator Sergeant Riley Fisher arrives on the scene of an already horrific crime, she discovers the victim was a childhood friend connected to a dark past she thought she’d left behind. The investigation grows complicated as more victims are found. Drawn deeper in, Riley soon discovers implications far beyond her Midwest town.

Every year when Women’s History Month rolls around, I can’t wait to plan my audiobook TBR and figure out what I want to listen to. In the last couple of years, I’ve focused more on fiction. But this year, I want to make sure to prioritize some of the incredible nonfiction titles that have been waiting for far too long. So, if you want to catch up on your nonfiction audiobooks for Women’s History Month, here are some great options!

The Cancer Journals by Audre Lorde Audre Lorde shares her experience with breast cancer, examining what it’s like to live at the intersection of Black, lesbian, and disabled. While the text of The Cancer Journals was first published 40 years ago, we finally have an audio edition. So if you’ve been waiting to pick this one up, now is the time! Narrated by Elizabeth Lorde-Rollins

South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation by Imani Perry In South to America, Imani Perry returns to the land of her roots to examine the role of the south in America’s culture. She interviews southerners from across the region and includes her own family’s experiences, giving listeners a broad picture of what it’s like to live in the region. Narrated by the Author

High on the Hog: A Culinary Journey from Africa to America by Jessica B. Harris Cookbook author Jessica B. Harris follows the development of African American Foodways through the history of the United States. I LOVE nonfiction books about food, and Harris has written one of the best. And if you enjoy this audiobook, you’re sure to love the documentary on Netflix by the same name. Narrated by Author

Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex by Angela Chen Angela Chen delves deep into what it means to be asexual in world where it’s assumed that everyone experiences sexual and romantic attraction. From the different shades of asexuality to the definitions of various kinds of attraction, Chen clearly lays it all out. Plus, she lists more resources on the topic for further reading. Narrated by Natalie Naudus

Broken Horses: A Memoir by Brandi Carlile In her incredible memoir, Brandi Carlile shares her life’s story, delving into the experiences that form her music. She narrates the audiobook and includes musical performances throughout the book. In a world full of celebrity memoirs, Brandi shows us all how it’s done. Her story is phenomenal. Narrated by the Author

Broken (in the Best Possible Way) by Jenny Lawson Jenny Lawson is back with her incredibly funny essays all about chronic illness and mental health. In Broken, Lawson takes a deeper look at her experience with depression as it continues to resist treatment. Her life is consumed by calls with insurance companies and doctors’ offices. Narrated by the Author

What Doesn’t Kill You: A Life with Chronic Illness — Lessons from a Body in Revolt by Tessa Miller Part memoir, part how-to manual, Tessa Miller chronicles her experience as a disabled woman in America. As she battles Crohn’s disease, Miller describes her experiences with insurance companies, living on her own while being incredibly ill, and seeking better treatment with her condition. Miller’s book is definitely one you won’t want to miss. Narrated by the Author

Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots by Morgan Jerkins Morgan Jerkins follows her family’s history across the country, tracking the origins of the different branches of her family tree. Her prose presents her story with incredible clarity, and her narration of the audiobook adds a beautiful layer of emotional depth. Narrated by the Author

