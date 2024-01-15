three winter bookmarks arranged on a woodcut next to a branch of eucalyptus
Book Fetish

Winter Bookmarks for Cozy Reading

Tirzah Price

Senior Contributing Editor

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice.

The weather outside is frightful, but inside with a book is so delightful! It’s January, and if you live in the colder parts of the northern hemisphere, you’re likely hunkering down for at least another month or two (if you’re lucky) of warm socks, extra layers, and lots of snow. While I know that the colder weather and shorter days aren’t for everyone, I learned a while back to embrace the good things about winter. For me, that means bundling up for winter walks and taking time to notice the beauty in the season as well as leaning into all things cozy, from candles to handmade wool socks to fuzzy blankets. And, of course, all the reading!

If you’re looking for a little reset this year or just something to make you smile during winter, then look no further than these winter-themed bookmarks! Not only are they cute, but they’re very practical, and they’ll make you smile every time you save your place in your book. Some of them are just gorgeous little pieces of art, and they might just remind you of the beauty to be found in winter…or in sitting inside with a giant stack of books!

Winter Activities Bookmark ($4): Choose your second favorite winter activity (after reading, of course!).

An array of seven bookmarks in blue hues that depict various winter activities

Northern Lights Bookmark ($5): I’ve never seen the northern lights, but I keep hoping one day…

A set of five books depicting the northern lights in woodsy settings on an open book

Arctic Fox Bookmark ($4): This is the cutest.

A blue bookmark depicting white foxes against a blue floral background

Winter Landscape Bookmark ($5): This gorgeous watercolor bookmark feels like January, you know?

A bookmark with a watercolor landscape of line trees, snow, water, and birds

Let It Snow Bookmark ($5): If it’s snowing, catch me indoors with a book and a cozy blanket.

A dark blue bookmark with snow covered trees and a cabin that reads "Let it Snow, I'll Be Inside Reading"

Winter Street Bookmarks (set of 5 for $19): These delightful, colorful townhouses look beautiful in winter.

A set of five bookmarks depicting colorful townhouses in winter

Winter Wonderland Book Club ($5): This is a club I can get behind.

A bookmark designed to look like a ticket to a winter wonderland book club

NYC, London, and Paris in Winter Bookmarks ($3): The perfect little treat for the reader who loves the big city.

A set of three bookmarks featuring the skylines of NYC, London, and Paris in winter

Winter Village Bookmark ($6): I think if I lived on this street, I would never leave.

A snowy scene of colorful townhouses on a bookmark

Winter Florals and Berries Bookmarks ($6-18): These lovely florals and berries aren’t just for the Christmas season.

A set of four bookmarks depicting winter florals, berries, and branches

Snowy Cottage Cat Bookmark ($6): I love the moodiness and unexpected sweetness of this bookmark.

A bookmark depicting a window looking out on a winter scene at night, and a cat peering out

Snowman Bookmark ($6): I love that this one is wintry without being overtly Christmas-y!

A black, white, and blue aesthetic bookmark with snowmen, candy canes, and hot cocoa