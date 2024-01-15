Winter Bookmarks for Cozy Reading
The weather outside is frightful, but inside with a book is so delightful! It’s January, and if you live in the colder parts of the northern hemisphere, you’re likely hunkering down for at least another month or two (if you’re lucky) of warm socks, extra layers, and lots of snow. While I know that the colder weather and shorter days aren’t for everyone, I learned a while back to embrace the good things about winter. For me, that means bundling up for winter walks and taking time to notice the beauty in the season as well as leaning into all things cozy, from candles to handmade wool socks to fuzzy blankets. And, of course, all the reading!
If you’re looking for a little reset this year or just something to make you smile during winter, then look no further than these winter-themed bookmarks! Not only are they cute, but they’re very practical, and they’ll make you smile every time you save your place in your book. Some of them are just gorgeous little pieces of art, and they might just remind you of the beauty to be found in winter…or in sitting inside with a giant stack of books!
Winter Activities Bookmark ($4): Choose your second favorite winter activity (after reading, of course!).
Northern Lights Bookmark ($5): I’ve never seen the northern lights, but I keep hoping one day…
Arctic Fox Bookmark ($4): This is the cutest.
Winter Landscape Bookmark ($5): This gorgeous watercolor bookmark feels like January, you know?
Let It Snow Bookmark ($5): If it’s snowing, catch me indoors with a book and a cozy blanket.
Winter Street Bookmarks (set of 5 for $19): These delightful, colorful townhouses look beautiful in winter.
Winter Wonderland Book Club ($5): This is a club I can get behind.
NYC, London, and Paris in Winter Bookmarks ($3): The perfect little treat for the reader who loves the big city.
Winter Village Bookmark ($6): I think if I lived on this street, I would never leave.
Winter Florals and Berries Bookmarks ($6-18): These lovely florals and berries aren’t just for the Christmas season.
Snowy Cottage Cat Bookmark ($6): I love the moodiness and unexpected sweetness of this bookmark.
Snowman Bookmark ($6): I love that this one is wintry without being overtly Christmas-y!