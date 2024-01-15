Winter Bookmarks for Cozy Reading

Most of Tirzah Price's life decisions have been motivated by a desire to read as many books as humanly possible. Tirzah holds an MFA in Writing for Children & Young Adults from Vermont College of Fine Arts, and has worked as an independent bookseller and librarian. She’s also the author of the Jane Austen Murder Mysteries, published by HarperTeen, and Bibliologist at TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations . Follow her on Twitter @TirzahPrice .

The weather outside is frightful, but inside with a book is so delightful! It’s January, and if you live in the colder parts of the northern hemisphere, you’re likely hunkering down for at least another month or two (if you’re lucky) of warm socks, extra layers, and lots of snow. While I know that the colder weather and shorter days aren’t for everyone, I learned a while back to embrace the good things about winter. For me, that means bundling up for winter walks and taking time to notice the beauty in the season as well as leaning into all things cozy, from candles to handmade wool socks to fuzzy blankets. And, of course, all the reading!

If you’re looking for a little reset this year or just something to make you smile during winter, then look no further than these winter-themed bookmarks! Not only are they cute, but they’re very practical, and they’ll make you smile every time you save your place in your book. Some of them are just gorgeous little pieces of art, and they might just remind you of the beauty to be found in winter…or in sitting inside with a giant stack of books!