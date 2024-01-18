What Makes an “It” Book?

Last spring, I had an idea for a recurring segment on First Edition where I would have Rebecca Schinsky help me decide what the “it” book of the month would be. I drew up a list of ten contenders, and then we put them through a knockout round: the first book would be discussed along with the second. One of them would advance to face the third book, and then the winner of that round would proceed.

The simplicity of the structure only highlights the elusiveness and complexity of what we are trying to define. For as strange a task as it is to talk about The Woman in Me in combination with Let Us Descend, for example, it throws into relief the many ways a book can capture our attention. We really don’t disagree that often, and our sense of what gives something “the juice” is largely congruent. And what’s more, we don’t typically get a lot of “wow, were you guys wrong” feedback. This doesn’t mean that we are right (there really is no right here), but I think it does suggest that even if our particular read on a book or combination of books isn’t precisely that of our listeners, it is close enough. And that is pretty strange. That something as vague, changeable, and immeasurable as being the “it” book of the month can be fairly readily agreed upon.