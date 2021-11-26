red wax stamp featuring a sword and roses
Wax Seals for All Your Regencycore Needs

Not too long ago, I ordered an item off Etsy and with it, the seller had included a thank you note, complete with a wax seal. It was a small touch and yet, it felt so fancy. In an era where it’s easy to feel frustrated by mail — it’s bills or ads or ads with bills — that tiny flair for the decadent made the entire package feel so thoughtful. It got me thinking a lot about how we’ve seen a love of love for all things Regency this year, including a huge viewership and subsequent readership for Bridgerton.

Regencycore is, along with dark academia, goblincore, cottagecore, and more, an aesthetic that encourages leaning into one’s interests and passions. In this case, it’s for all things Regency-era inspired, including romance, signature silhouettes, sexiness, and more. We can absolutely thank Bridgerton for making this happen, and we can thank Regencycore for an uptick in things like letter writing and all of the flourishes and finery that can come with handwritten notes.

This, of course, includes gorgeous wax seals.

Whether you’re a hardcore letter writer, a periodic mail sender, or are looking ahead to sending out holiday cards, be it for winter holidays, Valentine’s Day, or other card-friendly occasions, consider adding some wax stamps to add an extra special touch. Wax seals come in so many clever designs and chances are, once you pick one, you’ll fall in love and may want to dabble in becoming a wax seal collector.

Let’s take a look at some options for beautiful wax seals for all of your Regencycore needs. Some of these will be self-adhesive wax seals and others will require you select some gorgeous wax to use with the stamp.

Leave a Mark With These Wax Seals

Image of a peach colored wax stamp on a black envelope. The stamp has a eucalyptus branch in the center.

I’m swooning over how beautiful and simple this eucalyptus branch wax seal is. $1 and up.

Collection of monogramed wax seals

Monograms abound when it comes to wax seals, so why not get your own in a gorgeous, scripty font? Lots of colors to choose from for these self-adhesives. Starting at $1.

Image of a wax seal stamp and its seal, a honey bee.

This might be a seal stamper I need to own: it’s a gorgeous honey bee seal. $10

Image of a wax seal stamper and stamp, which is in the shape of a magnolia flower.

A big, beautiful magnolia flower! This stamper comes with your choice of wax colors, too, to get your stamping on ASAP. $35

Red wax seal on a piece of white card stock. The seal has a gold sword and roses.

Letter writing levels up with this sword and rose wax seal. $12 and up.

Image of a wax seal that is dark blue and gold. The seal has a sun, moon, and clouds.

How perfect is this celestial wax seal? The answer is absolutely perfect. $6 and up.

Image of a green wax seal on a manilla envelope. The stamp features a big mushroom.

Mix and match aesthetics with this goblincore meets dark academia meets regency core mushroom seal. $6

Image of a wax stamp. The center of the stamp has a snail, and the stamp reads "snail mail."

I love puns and I love things that are meta. So combine this lovely pun with getting meta about snail mail and I’m in. What a fun snail mail seal and stamp. $5 and up.

Image of a dark green wax seal, featuring a gold moon, sun, and plant. Those are in gold, and the stamp is on top of a red ribbon.

You can elect to get seals or a stamp with this absolutely stunning celestial + floral seal. I’m obsessed with the green and gold combo. $2 and up.

Image of a stamper. The wax seal is beside it, featuring a silver cat looking up at the moon phases. The seal is black wax.

A dreamy stamper for those who love cats and the moon phases. The colors on the wax seal itself are SO good. $6 and up.

Image of a custom stamp featuring a golden retriever.

Maybe you’re looking for the chance to make your pet the star of their own wax stamp. Good news: you can do just that. $13 and up.

Image of a wax seal stamper with a white handle. The seal lies on top of it, a range of blue shades, with a snowflake in the middle.

Use this snowflake stamper for all of your winter festivities, from weddings to parties or holiday cards. $15 and up.

Image of a gold wax seal with a snake in the center.

Sweet, sweet snake! Slither your way to some fancy mail with this snake wax seal/stamper. $5 and up.

Image of a blue wax seal stamp. The seal is beside it, featuring a paper airplane.

Like old school note passing and classroom shenanigans, this paper airplane wax seal stamp is just a lot of fun. $6 and up.

Image of a wax seal sticker. It's white with sprinkles.

A deliciously-inspired sprinkle wax seal sticker. $1

Image of a silver wax seal stamp. It is gold inside with an image of a rabbit inside a tarot card.

This shop has a whole host of tarot card inspired wax seals, including this fun rabbit. $4 and up.

Image of a gold wax seal featuring a dinosaur.

Dino ROAR. $5

Image of a wax stamper, alongside its wax seal. The seal is red, with a gold feather in the center.

Nothing could be more classic than a gorgeous feather wax seal, and the color choices on this one are especially solid. $2 and up.

Image of a pack of wax seals with a variety of shapes and colors, including many types of flowers.

Can’t decide on your perfect wax seal? Pick up a variety pack like the one above and play around without feeling like you need to pick just one. $5

No letter writing journey would be complete without the perfect stationery kit, so stock up on some gorgeous paper goods, too.