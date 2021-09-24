Wait A Minute, Mr. Postman: Sweet Stationery Kits for Letter Writing Joy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Stationery kits are all the rage right now, and it’s likely thanks to the dark academia aesthetic, combined with the realization that we’re still in a pandemic and discovering new hobbies is worthwhile. Whether stationery kits are trending because people are writing letters by hand to friends and loved ones or because they’re being used for scrapbooking or junk journaling, you can find an incredible wealth of different themed kits on Etsy.

Love dark academia? There’s a stationery kit for you.

Love bright, fun colors and patterns? There’s a kit for you, too.

Florals? Animals? Something super basic? You’re covered.

Find below a wide range of stationery kits. These come with a variety of pieces to them, including paper and envelopes, and some will include pens, envelope seals, stickers, and other related ephemera. The extras in many of these kits are perfect for scrapbooking or journaling, but they also make for great decor around your home or for a fun little bonus in whatever mail it is you may be sending.

I’ve not included digital stationery kits in this roundup. Do note that some of these are one-of-a-kind listings, but if you click through to the creator’s shops, you’ll find even more great stationery set finds.

Stationery Kits for Letter Writers, Scrapbookers, and Junk Journalers

If you’re into the cottagecore aesthetic, these stationery kits are going to be up your alley. There will be a number inspired by cottagecore life, including this beauty. $15

This sophisticated set of stationery, envelopes, and seals is perfect and an outstanding place to work practicing fancy script. $19 and up, with options to customize.

One word for this strawberry stationery set is sweet. $7

Bee delighted by this fun bee themed kit, with options for lined or unlined sheets. $4

Perfect for fans of all things celestial and desert is this kit, featuring moon phases as well as desert skulls. Select among paper and card options here. $12 and up

How absolutely romantic is this Victorian themed kit, featuring a feather pen and ink pot to go along with the actual paper? It’s swoony. $45

Personalize this simple set, featuring a pretty rainbow on top. You can choose from a few ink colors as well. $20

Talk about nailing cottagecore meets dark academia! This vintage pen pal kit features great paper and envelope options, as well as some fun mushroom and butterfly ephemera. $11

Not only does this stationery kit include a wide range of fun vintage pieces within it, but it comes in an old cigar box. $30

Snag a beautiful shibori print kit, including paper and envelopes. $16

The mushroom trend is one I am entirely here for, and I love this fungi themed paper, envelopes, and stickers. $6 and up

Goth kids, rejoice. This kit packed with skeletons, ravens, and more gothic goods is calling your name. $15 and up

Want an old school style kit? Enjoy this coffee-dyed stationery set. $22

Bright, bold, and fresh, this Japanese design kit makes a statement. $16

You won’t accidentally over or under water these plants. What a beautiful botanical stationery kit! $26 and up

A minimal, rustic stationery set might be exactly what your aesthetic calls for. $10

Take your chances and pick a color. The creator will send you a grab bag of goods in that color family. $9

Want to score a LARGE stationery kit? Then you’ll love this one, featuring over 100 pieces. What a great way to launch your new stationery goods collection. $27