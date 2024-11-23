Riot Headline Early Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks (UPDATED November 22)
Today in Books

All the Literary News We Covered This Week

The winners of the National Book Awards, how to prepare your library for the incoming administration, and more news.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

Welcome to your Saturday edition of Today in Books, wherein we round up all the news Book Riot covered this week.

🏆 The Winners of the 2024 National Book Awards

🚫 Prepare Your Library Before January Arrives: Book Censorship News

📚 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

🍿 Anne Hathaway Set to Star in Adaptation of Verity by Colleen Hoover

👀 Cormac McCarthy’s Longtime Secret Muse Revealed to Be 16-Year-Old Girl

🔥 Utah Bans 14th Book From Schools Statewide

💰The Winner of the $100,000 Giller Prize Has Been Announced

🏅 The Best Debut Books of 2024, According to Debutiful

