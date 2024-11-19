The Winner of the $100,000 Giller Prize has Been Announced

The Giller Prize is one of the most prestigious literary awards in Canada, and it has the largest cash prize: $100,000 for the winner and $10,000 for shortlisted authors. It recognizes outstanding fiction by a Canadian author published in the previous year. The 2024 winner has been announced, and it’s Anne Michaels for her historical fiction novel Held, which follows a World War One soldier from the battlefield to its aftermath decades later.

Anne Michaels is a poet and novelist who was shortlisted for the Giller Prize twice before, for Fugitive Pieces in 1996 and The Winter Vault in 2009. She is best known for Fugitive Pieces, which was made into a movie starring Rosamund Pike in 2007.