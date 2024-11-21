The National Book Award Winners for 2024
At a sparkling gala hosted by comedian and writer Kate McKinnon on November 20, the 75th annual National Book Award winners were named. These books took home the big prize, after having landed on the long lists within their categories in September, then the short lists a month later. Each winner received a medal, a statue, and a $10,000 prize.
Here are the 2024 National Book Award Winners:
- Fiction: James by Percival Everett
- Nonfiction: Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling by Jason De León
- Poetry: Something About Living by Lena Khalaf Tuffaha
- Translated Literature: Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, translated from Mandarin Chinese by Lin King
- Young People’s Literature: Kareem Between by Shifa Saltagi Safadi
This year’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters went to decorated fiction, poetry, and nonfiction author Barbara Kingsolver. Also honored was W. Paul Coats, who won the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. His Black Classic Press has helped republish significant works by and about African voices.
