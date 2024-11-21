Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
The National Book Award Winners for 2024

Here are this year's winners of the National Book Awards for fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated work, and young people's literature.

At a sparkling gala hosted by comedian and writer Kate McKinnon on November 20, the 75th annual National Book Award winners were named. These books took home the big prize, after having landed on the long lists within their categories in September, then the short lists a month later. Each winner received a medal, a statue, and a $10,000 prize.

Here are the 2024 National Book Award Winners:

This year’s Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters went to decorated fiction, poetry, and nonfiction author Barbara Kingsolver. Also honored was W. Paul Coats, who won the Literarian Award for Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community. His Black Classic Press has helped republish significant works by and about African voices.

