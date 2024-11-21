Anne Hathaway Set to Star in Adaptation of VERITY by Colleen Hoover

Anne Hathaway will star in the film adaptation of Verity by Colleen Hoover. The film will be released through Amazon MGM Studios, directed by Michael Showalter (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), with a script written by Nick Antosca.

Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer hired by Jeremy Crawford to finish books written by his wife, who was in an accident. But, Lowen learns there is more to the Crawfords than meets the eye.

This adaptation comes after the adaptation of Hoover’s It Ends With Us had a great run this summer, despite its scandalous press tour.

The movie’s release date hasn’t been announced yet.

