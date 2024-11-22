The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week

Do you feel that chill in the air? The seasons are changing. Halloween is in the rear view window, and winter is fast approaching. If you couldn’t tell by the weather, you can see it in this week’s most read books on Goodreads. The Pumpkin Spice Café is still holding onto its spot in the top five, but it’s sliding down the list, and the winter romance story Cruel Winter with You by Ali Hazelwood has overtaken it.

Other than that seasonal shift, we’ve got familiar titles in the top five most read books this week. The long list of the top 50 most read books on Goodreads includes several new Christmas romances, so it’s not just Ali Hazelwood’s newest that has readers in the holiday mood.