‘Fyre Festival of books’ in Denver

Kristi Noem Can’t Even Admit Something Was Wrong in Her Book Right

Look, no one cares about Kristi Noem’s book. No one even really cares that she said she met Kim Jong Un when she actually did not. And people don’t care that she is changing the book because someone said hey wait you didn’t actually meet him. But they should care, and not because something untrue was in the book (this happens a lot). It’s the double-speak, non-apology, no accountability, “actually it wasn’t a mistake everyone is just out to get me” posturing that so many politicians, particularly those of a certain stripe, have made commonplace. Orwell worried that Big Brother would manipulate language to distort and minimize the truth. He needn’t have. We would all just tap the Big Brother inside of us to do it ourselves.