5 Tips for Giving Better Bookish Gifts

1. Ask Yourself: Does This Person Actually Want Books?

Is your intended gift recipient a reader, or do you just wish they were? If they are a reader, you’re good to go. If they aren’t much of a reader, but they’ve asked you to help them get into it, roll on! But if you’re trying to buy books for someone who isn’t likely to read them…you’ve got some more work to do here, friend.

Now, I’m going to assume your desire to foist books on someone who isn’t bookish is coming from a good place. Books mean a lot to you, and you want to share that joy with someone you love. I get that. But a key to giving good gifts is really seeing the giftee, so when you give books to a non-reader because you wish they wanted to read (or worse, because you think they should read), you’re really giving them an obligation. Nobody wants to unwrap a guilt trip.