12 Thrilling YA Heist Novels

When I was a kid, my dad loved watching Ocean’s Eleven — the original 1960 movie starring the Rat Pack, although when the remake starring George Clooney came out, we loved that one, too. The Ocean movies were what sparked my love for heist stories. I love the complex plotting and planning, the knowledge that something is always bound to go wrong, the twists, the double cross…the whole shebang. Heists are a very specific kind of story that gets you rooting for someone who everyone else might see as the villain, and there’s just something a bit exhilarating about that!

Heist stories on the page are just as fun as they are on the big screen. In recent years, heist novels have become a trend in YA, with offerings from sci-fi and fantasy to contemporary fiction. This round-up of YA heist novels includes popular and under-the-radar titles, old favorites and new releases, and spans a ton of genres. From the Titanic to the depths of futuristic Las Vegas, these exciting stories have it all — a perfect score, high stakes, a ragtag crew, unexpected twists, and enough action to keep you on the edge of your seats.