5 of the Best Dark Thrillers on Kindle Unlimited

Even married couples keep secrets from each other. Gina Royale should know. The garage she thought her husband was using for woodworking turned out to be a locked lair for brutally torturing and murdering women.

While the criminal justice system has deemed Gina innocent in Melvin’s crimes, the court of public opinion hasn’t. Gina must fight to protect herself and her children from those that are set on doing them wrong, and it’s a long list. The families of Melvin’s victims are organizing to track her down. Strangers on the dark web issue a constant barrage of graphic threats. Worst of all, Melvin is still scheming behind bars. As she moves her children from town to town under the cover of new identities, it’s nearly impossible for Gina to know who she can trust.

I’ve read a lot of crime fiction in my day, but I’ve never met a protagonist as badass or as compulsively readable as Gina Royale. If you love her as much as I do, you’ll be glad to know that this is the first book in a series about her fight for survival. Even better? All of these thrillers are on Kindle Unlimited.

My only caution with this series is that it isn’t for the faint of heart. If you’re comfortable with Karin Slaughter–level darkness, though, you’ll be just fine.