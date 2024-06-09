The News Book Riot Covered This Week
Today in Books rounds up news links from places from other than Book Riot, but we also cover news on the site, so here are the news stories we wrote about last week. Plus: a grab-bag of links that didn’t make into the regular daily sends, but still are worth a click.
How Alabama Library Supporters Took Action and You Can, Too
The work is long. It is tiring. It is at a high personal cost. We’ve got enough awareness campaigns and resources. We know that in the last four years, how to fight book bans and challenges hasn’t changed — you need to vote, you need to show up to board meetings (and/or be involved on the board if possible), you have to get into your elected officials’ ears, you need to stay on top of the news, and then, choose one more thing if time and energy permit. One of those choice things might be getting involved with groups who can collaborate on a bigger mission than can be accomplished by an individual alone.
Surprise! A New HUNGER GAMES Book Is Coming
Did you anticipate another addition to the world of The Hunger Games? Whether you did or did not, there’s news to be had. On March 18, 2025, we’ll be able to go back to Panem in Suzanne Collins’s fifth entry into the series, Sunrise on the Reaping.
The 2024 International Thriller Awards
Thrillers continue to be among the most popular books in the world right now. Whether you’re a longtime reader or eager to dip your toes into the genre, an excellent place to turn to are the International Thriller Award winners. This year, the prizes were announced at Thrillerfest XX on June 1.
How Queer Authors are Handling Pride Month in 2024
Pride Month in the publishing world usually follows the trend of Pride Month marketing by highlighting queer books in their backlist and marketing queer new releases. A Pride Month release is a big deal for an author. For a new author, it’s an opportunity to be included in a lot of pre-Pride Month coverage, placement on a Pride Month new releases table in a bookstore, and more general press.
2023 Stoker Award Winners for Best Horror and Dark Fantasy
The Stoker Awards are given out by the Horror Writers Association and honor both works of horror and dark fantasy. They were first awarded in 1987 and winners are selected by active members of the Association.
Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of the Year (So Far)
The best books of 2024 so far are organized into 13 different thematic collections and each book included was hand picked by booksellers nationwide. All of the books included have been published between January and June 2024.
Reese’s Book Club Partners with Apple Books for Audiobooks
The Apple Books app will now have a dedicated page for Reese’s Book Club, featuring previous and current book club picks as well as curated recommendations from Reese’s Book Club editors and Hello Sunshine talent. Apple Books will also host exclusive audiobook sales.
